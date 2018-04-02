I Love Church Hill

× Expand Sarah King enjoys a stroll through her Church Hill neighborhood.

When I caught wind last spring that my ex would be getting out of federal prison soon, I knew it was time to move!

Throughout my five-year tenure in Richmond, I had lived in a smattering of the city’s neighborhoods: Jackson Ward, downtown, briefly Oregon Hill and Carver, and finally, a quiet studio in the Museum District.

Each move had signified a different pit stop during the course of a tumultuous three years, but as I unpacked with Hunter (my fiancé who is not — and never has been — inside a federal prison) on a stifling day in early August, we both knew Church Hill was a place we could finally call “home.”

HISTORY

Church Hill is anchored by the St. John’s Church District (the site of Patrick Henry’s 1775 “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death” speech), which was designated the first of Richmond’s 15 Old & Historic Districts in 1957, according to a city document published in 2009 under Mayor L. Douglas Wilder.

Wilder’s law firm, Wilder, Gregory and Martin, was located two blocks from the church on Franklin Street where the attorneys apparently had a saying: “From Church Hill to Capitol Hill is a short distance — but it’s a steep climb.” The metaphorical climb, of course, also refers to adjacent Libby Hill — the highest point of the city, overlooking the highway, Rocketts Landing and the Lucky Strike building — but also the historical significance of Wilder’s ascent into political history: a grandson of slaves who became America’s first elected black governor.

LIVING

In later years, Church Hill would briefly be home to current mayor Levar Stoney. Walking through the tree-lined streets, “Welcome to Church Hill” flags abound, casually informing passersby that this is “Where Richmond Began” among some of the neighborhood’s most distinct features: gas street lamps, wrought-iron fences, brick homes, colorful siding, overlooks, parks and porches.

One of the area’s best attributes is that it’s one of the city’s few remaining mixed-income neighborhoods. For example, in 2017 the highest-selling home (2604 E. Franklin St.) was off the market in five days with a $715,000 price tag, according to the Linchpin Real Estate Group. But a few streets over are similar Queen Anne, Italianate, Gothic, Colonial or Greek Revival-style homes for a rent more affordable than in the student-saturated Fan or Museum Districts.

Helping keep things reasonable is the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust, which is dedicated to preserving mixed-income areas, affordable housing and wealth-building opportunities. By purchasing the land under a home, it helps qualifying buyers acquire their first house at a reasonable price. After breaking ground in 2017, the nonprofit handed over the keys to their first two home buyers in Church Hill.

On school days, kids can be seen walking home in the early afternoons, often stopping to chat with the owners and customers outside the Clay Street Market (the best service you can find in town) across from Chimborazo Elementary. The grocery store, Church Hill Animal Hospital and bank are all within walking distance from any corner of the neighborhood, as well as seven public and private K-12 schools, a dozen different churches, and the Richmond Police Department First Precinct, Fire Department and VCU Medical Center.

× Expand BOHO Cycle Studio opened its Church Hill location in October 2017 on North 24th Street.

RECREATION

Libby Hill, moored by the towering Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument erected in 1894, is only one of the neighborhood’s historic parks. Adjacent to the St. John’s Church District is another expansive 180-degree view of the city from Chimborazo Park and the Richmond National Battlefield. Nearby are tennis and basketball courts, picnic tables, a dog park, a playground, and a community garden.

At 25th and Broad is Patrick Henry Park, where it’s not unusual to find chess players or bookworms lounging under oak trees in the summer, or the firefighters across the street giving kids (and, occasionally, overeager adults) a tour of the antique engines in the garage. Down the street at Jefferson Park, there is an RVA Bike Share dock where bicycles are almost always available.

Three blocks over is Taylor’s Hill Park, where hundreds of stairs descend into Shockoe Bottom and — for reasons unknown to this writer — some people elect to run up and down them “for fun.” There are also nine nonprofit groups located in the area, along with a barrage of community-based organizations and volunteer opportunities — so whether residents are in need of resources or looking to lend a hand, there’s something for everyone.

× Expand Union Market serves regionally sourced seasonal fare. Bonus: They deliver.

DINING

Whether it’s the green patio umbrellas at Union Market; a taste of locally sourced Ethiopian cuisine at the new location of The Nile, a fresh pastry from Sub Rosa; or a date night for two at The Roosevelt, Metzger Bar & Butchery, or Dutch & Co., rest assured Church Hill offers more dining options than your GI tract, or wallet, can handle. Some establishments are timeless neighborhood stalwarts — Alamo BBQ, Anthony’s Pizza on the Hill, Poe's Pub, Captain Buzzy’s Beanery, and Patrick Henry Pub or the Hill Cafe, to name a few — while others are lesser-known or up-and-coming, like the Roaring Pines soda shop.

SHOPPING

Church Hill is home to small businesses, boutiques and novelty items you never knew you needed. Looking to get or stay in shape? Check out Adya Yoga or BOHO Cycle Studio. Refresh your look? Ben’s Barber Shop, Luminary Hair Co. and Seven Hills Studio have got you covered. Charming window display of plants, handmade and vintage items, jewelry, or home decor suckered you in? Dear Neighbor, Gather Home & Garden, or Tiny Space are probably the culprits.

And keep an eye out for Housemade by Hilary coming to town this year. Hilary Martin, from Maryland, just signed a lease for her vintage home goods and furniture restoration business at 2000 Venable St. The Church Hill North Retail Center is also slated to open this year at 25th Street and Nine Mile Road — a collaboration between VCU, Reynolds Community College and FeedMore — and it will feature a health and wellness center, retail and private restaurant space, apartments, a grocery store, and a culinary school.