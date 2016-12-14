Set to Celebrate

As the holidays approach and entertaining is top of mind, it’s time to get festive, and perhaps a tad adventurous, with table settings. Take a chance, mix it up and give guests something to talk about. Traditional or not, formal or casual, consider unique plate and napkin pairings.

Row one, left to right

“Ipazia” dinner plate from the Hybrid Collection by Seletti, Kathy Corbet Interiors, $79, with metallic trim napkin in teal, Pier 1 Imports, $5

Handcrafted “Casa Mia” dinner plate in Oyster by Fortunata, Fraîche, $56, with vintage cotton napkins from the 1970s, Two O’Clock Shop (a Richmond Esty shop), $12 for two

Row two, left to right

“Villaggio” Dinner Plate by Arte Italica, Crème de la Crème, $63, with “Twelve Days” napkins, Nordstrom, $39 for four

“Dragon Blue” dinner plate by Mottahedeh, Hampton House, $55, with “Stardust” cloth dinner napkins in indigo blue by Hen House Linens, Cottage Grove, $42 for four

Row three, left to right

“Mamzelle Scarlet Love Who You Want” dessert plate by Christian Lacroix for Vista Alegre, Saks Fifth Avenue, $45, with “Ampersand” napkin by Kate Spade New York, $10

Scalamandre Zebras charger plate, Lenox, $100, with palm leaf cotton napkins, Bed Bath & Beyond, $10 for four