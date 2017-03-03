Q&A: The Fabulous Beekman Boys

× Expand Photo courtesy Richmond Home + Garden Show

Viewers have followed the city-meets-country antics of The Fabulous Beekman Boys duo Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Brent Ridge since they transplanted themselves from New York City to Beekman Farm in upstate New York, where they are raising 80 goats, two pigs, a dozen chickens and a narcissistic llama — all while learning that the “simple life” isn’t so simple. Josh and Brent will share their stories — and yes, photos of the goats and narcissistic llama — during their presentations at the Richmond Home + Garden Show.

What is the best part of your job?

Waking up every morning and finding something beautiful right outside our door

What was the last TV show you binge watched?

“Westworld” and “The Crown”

What is your favorite paint color?

Charcoal Gray

What was your most memorable home project for yourself or work?

Right now we are working on collecting and installing a wall of eagle mirrors in our dining room.

What were the last three songs played on your iPhone?

“Wagon Wheel” by Old Crow Medicine Show — on repeat

What was the best party you’ve ever attended and why?

We tend to be homebodies, but the Halloween party we went to this year was pretty amazing. Martha Stewart was there dressed as a bloody and deranged nurse.

If you could only use one which would you choose: Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat? Why?

We find that we connect better and more in depth with people on Facebook, but we love Instagram for inspiration.

What are your best tips to help homeowners with curb appeal year-round?

One element of uplighting in the yard can do amazing things for the curb appeal.

What’s your go-to hostess gift?

Something from Beekman 1802!

What’s one thing you think people should splurge on for their home?

We love our NEST thermostat. We can turn the heat on from wherever we are. We turn it on about 30 minutes before we are due to arrive home and always walk into a warm house.

Name one famous person you wish you could meet, and why?

We find people off the street just as interesting and fascinating as any “famous” person we’ve ever met.

What’s one simple thing homeowners can do to improve their landscape or garden?

Mulch around the plantings

What’s the best way for homeowners to incorporate the latest trends into their décor? How can you tell what has staying power and what doesn’t?

Invest good money in your staple pieces of furniture (the things you use most often) and then accessorize with “trendy” items from stores like HomeGoods. Trends come and go each year, so don’t spend too heavily on those items. They’re just a yard sale waiting to happen.

What is your ultimate comfort food? What do you eat if you’re having a bad day?

Any type of potato chip

What’s your least favorite chore?

Laundry

Name one person in your field that you admire and why?

Right now, we really admire what Chip and Joanna Gaines are doing.

What should homeowners look for when it comes to working with a contractor or interior designer?

A person with a long list of good referrals

What’s one thing we wouldn’t guess about you?

We never watch ourselves on TV.

The Fabulous Beekman Boys will appear on stage at the Richmond Home + Garden Show Friday, March 3, at 2 p.m. and Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m. Save $3 on tickets with the code "richmondmag." To see how a stroke of bad luck and a herd of goats turned into the fastest growing lifestyle company in America, visit www.beekman1802.com and look for Beekman 1802 Boys on social media.