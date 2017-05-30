Barkitecture and Kitty Couture

× Expand This kitty condo, "Villa Meow," designed by Odell Associates, is one of eight innovative dog and cat houses that will be showcased during Barkitecture + Kitty Couture on Saturday, June 3. (Photo courtesy Virginia Chapter ASID)

The Virginia Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) wants to show that good design affects our lives in all kinds of ways, including the lives of our furry friends. The group will host the first annual Barkitecture + Kitty Couture event this Saturday, June 3, at Isley Brewing Company, 1715 Summit Ave., featuring inventive dog houses and kitty cottages designed by local architects, interior designers and students.

The event takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. and features a design competition, silent and live auctions, live music, and food and drink.

“We really wanted to show a design competition that was innovative and brought the architecture and design community to the public,” explains Melissa Moseley, Virginia Chapter ASID president. “We wanted to do something that is out of the box and that doesn't focus on luxury homes.”

The family-friendly event will feature eight unique cat and dog houses designed by professionals and by a team of Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School students who will be attending architecture school in the fall. The houses will be auctioned after the design competition, along with a selection of items that focus on Scott’s Addition, such a tickets to see the Flying Squirrels, a brewery tour package and gift cards to neighborhood businesses.

Live music by The Neons and Dragon Run, a group of architects who play bluegrass, will also be a part of the event.

Admission is free, and auction proceeds will benefit the Richmond Animal League and the Virginia Chapter of ASID. Reserve a ticket and get more information here.