I Love the Museum District

× Expand Author Kate Andrews in the VMFA's sculpture garden

For me, living in the Museum District means dog walks, spur-of-the-moment visits to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and well-curated yard sales. I grew up in western Henrico County, and this is the first time I’ve lived in the city. But I’ve always loved this neighborhood, even when I unwittingly called it The Fan. For the geographically challenged, the Museum District is the area north of Carytown and west of the Boulevard, while The Fan lies eastward. Here’s why I love my neighborhood.

HISTORY

On the grounds of the VMFA are three historically intriguing buildings: the Robinson House, the Confederate Memorial Chapel and the Home for Needy Confederate Women (the limestone building now known as the Pauley Center). Confederate veterans also lived on this land between 1885 and 1931, after Channing Robinson — whose family owned the home and property known as The Grove — sold the property to establish the home, where veterans lived until the last one died in 1941. Ultimately, the Robinson House, which is next to the VMFA’s parking garage, became the home for the Virginia Institute for Scientific Research and, in 1964, was given to the museum, which has plans to turn it into a visitor center.

LIVING

Like much of the city, the Museum District offers great walkability. I often take a turn through the neighborhood with my boyfriend and his dog, and if it’s the magic hour between 6 and 7 p.m., we see lots of other people doing the same thing. Others are riding bikes or hanging out on their front porches.

Lately, there’s been an uptick in interest in the neighborhood, especially among couples with grown children. I think it’s because you actually see people here walking around. It feels friendly. Also, because the Museum District is not quite as commerce-heavy as The Fan, street parking is fairly easy to find.

× Expand Charming city homes and walkable streets make the Museum District a favorite neighborhood.

RECREATION

The lawn behind the VMFA is a wonderland for dogs and humans, but especially pups — that lush grass is great for rolling around in. Also, I often see guys playing basketball or skateboarding at Albert Hill Middle School after school hours. We also have a gymnasium, baseball field, soccer fields and tennis courts off North Thompson Street as part of Humphrey Calder Community Center, plus a community garden with plots to rent through Tricycle Gardens. And Floyd Avenue is an official bicycling street.

× Expand Belmont Pizza is a great neighborhood pizza joint.

DINING

If you’re a morning person, Black Hand Coffee on Patterson Avenue is the place to see a lot of neighbors. Personally, I enjoy the Black Eye, a shot of espresso in a cup of fresh-brewed joe. It will make you quiver with energy.

When I have out-of-town visitors, we often go to the VMFA, and there’s nothing better than eating curry-fried oysters while sitting in the elegant confines of Amuse, gazing on the sculpture garden. For a more down-to-earth experience, I also love getting a slice at Belmont Pizza or sharing a big Reuben sandwich at Chiocca’s while watching basketball. Plus, Akida Japanese and Buddy’s are now in the Devil’s Triangle; we stole ’em from The Fan.

SHOPPING

We’re right next to Carytown, so there’s plenty of shopping nearby, but in the Museum District itself, there aren’t many stores apart from the gift shops at VMFA and Virginia Historical Society. This may sound a little wacky, but we have good yard sales in the neighborhood — people here have eclectic, artistic tastes, so the offerings are usually interesting.

Also, over on Belmont Avenue, I sometimes stop in at Belmont Butchery for paper-thin slices of cured meat or a big bottle of Kim Kim sauce. My boyfriend’s dog enjoys a marrow bone from there, too.