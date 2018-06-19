Putting Family First

× 1 of 2 Expand The Scandlens liked the look of the brick wall that was exposed during kitchen renovations, so they decided to leave it that way. A custom cabinet by Martin-Star provides storage for a busy family. New flooring is placed at an angle to distinguish it from original heart pine flooring. The Be Squared Modern chandelier is by Shades of Light. × 2 of 2 Expand The Scandlens — Everett (10), Mandy, Benny (4), Rollin (9), and Ruby (6), on Ben’s lap — gather on the side porch, which was originally screened. The Scandlens opened it completely to the side yard, so they can watch the kids swimming in the new in-ground pool or playing on the trampoline, zip-line or web swing. Prev Next

Never underestimate the power of a single knock.

When Mandy Scandlen first saw the house she and her family now call home, she loved its look, lot and location, right in the heart of Laburnum Park.

But then she did something not everyone would do: She got out of the car, knocked on the door and asked the then-owners if they had ever considered selling.

Mandy and her husband, Ben, had a very specific goal: They were moving from Northern Virginia to Richmond and looking to “hit the reset button,” she says. With four children born in a five-year period and two full-time jobs, the couple had had enough of the big city.

“We needed to refocus our life on what’s important: time as a family,” Mandy says. “We wanted to make the most of our limited time together. We thought moving to a place like Richmond would allow us to do that.”

The couple began the process by focusing on where their children would attend school. A college friend from William & Mary suggested Veritas School on the North Side, which attracted the couple with its “combination of academic rigor and authentic Christian discipleship,” Mandy says. Once the children were accepted in spring 2015, the couple turned to finding a house within walking distance of Veritas.

Thus, the fateful knock.

× 1 of 3 Expand The family room demonstrates Mandy’s preference for simplicity, but with a pop of interest from a dramatic Shades of Light fixture. White walls and trim highlight the original millwork. The rear door opens to Ben’s office, while doors on the left open to the side porch. × 2 of 3 Expand Mandy’s home office is right above the front porch, created by removing a wall of what was a small nursery. Wallpaper from Williams & Sherrill is by Seabrook, from their Opulent collection. × 3 of 3 Expand Light pours in the foyer from a new custom front door, highlighting the refurbished main staircase. Floors are original heart pine, refinished with a light wash. The kickboards and balustrade were painted in Benjamin Moore’s Frostine. Prev Next

As it turns out, the home’s owners were considering selling, but at a later date. Working with their Realtor, Monica Rawles of Long & Foster, the Scandlens made an offer — without ever setting foot inside.

“For me, it was all about the location,” Mandy says. “The first time we saw [the interior] was when we walked through at the inspection.”

The house had only two previous owners and dates to 1915, so Mandy anticipated that updates would be needed. As a veteran of two home renovations — though neither was as dramatic as the one to come — she already had a vision.

“I’ve always been drawn to Belgian Modern: It’s minimalist, light and bright with simple lines,” she says, noting that a family of six creates its own chaos. “We wanted the house to err on the side of spare.”

The family moved into temporary housing for eight months. “I knew I didn’t want a piecemeal renovation,” Mandy says. “I was excited to honor the integrity of the structure while putting my own stamp on it.”

Working with Carnes Home Builders, Mandy began to execute her plan, brightening the first floor by painting all the trim and walls white, and modernizing the original heart pine flooring with a pinkish wash from Rubio Monocoat.

She created focal points in each room with dramatic light fixtures, some of which came from their Arlington residence; others were found locally at Shades of Light. Furniture is comfortable and usable from Crate and Barrel or West Elm — nothing fancy, Mandy says. “It’s sleek and modern, but very livable. We can’t have a room that is off-limits.”

× 1 of 4 Expand A marble backsplash and countertop line the perimeter of the kitchen, while the durable quartz-topped island, which sees a lot of use, won’t suffer damage from spills. A peninsula with a waterfall edge containing a concrete sink is faced by rustic reclaimed oak. Custom cabinetry is by Martin-Star. × 2 of 4 Expand Daughter Ruby’s room is the only room painted with color, a pale pink, and it features an IKEA Maskros light fixture. An original coal-burning fireplace adds character, even though it’s not used. × 3 of 4 Expand The Scandlen home was built in 1915 and is located in Laburnum Park, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. × 4 of 4 Expand Another set of doors opens from the living room to the side porch. Art came with the family from their previous residence, while a new Industrial Gathered Chandelier by Shades of Light illuminates the space. Prev Next

The kitchen is a mirror image of what it once was, with flipped eating and work areas to take full advantage of generous windows that were overwhelmed by surrounding cabinetry.

Upstairs, a home office nook was created by removing one wall of a small nursery that had been connected to a front bedroom. A Jack-and-Jill bath was converted to a master after a wall was moved. Inside the master suite, a screened sleeping porch turned into a walk-in dressing room.

On the third floor, the attic was converted into a kids’ zone, complete with a wall of durable shelving and beds tucked into the eaves for when the family’s three boys migrate upstairs for more space and privacy.

Throughout, Mandy says, she focused on bringing light in and making sure changes are consistent with the house’s original character. With the kids settled into school, the family couldn’t be happier as they live in a house and neighborhood with history and character.

“People have a real sense of pride of community in this neighborhood,” Mandy says. “We’ve been able to accomplish everything we wanted to.”