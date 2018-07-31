Mod Meets Mediterranean

× Expand The new Henrico County home of Katrina and Johnny Giavos was designed around a single main living space for cooking, entertaining family and friends, and relaxing. The art above the nano doors is by Frank Cole.

The city of Richmond has been good for Katrina and Johnny Giavos, and they’ve been good for the city. It’s where these restaurant titans started their many businesses, where they’ve lived for decades, owned two homes and raised a family. Still, when a Realtor friend told them she’d found a hidden gem of a property, they crossed a line they never imagined they would: into Henrico County.

“I never thought in a million years we’d leave The Fan,” Katrina says. However, the Giavoses — owners of Stella’s, Little Nickel and nine other restaurants in Richmond — were attracted to the idea of a lower cost of living and more “bang for the buck” in the county. But really, what they wanted was more space to create an oasis for family. “When the kids would come home [to visit] in The Fan, it was easy. They could go out, Uber where they needed to,” Katrina says. “I wanted to build a place where they’d want to come and stay and hang out with friends all day.”

“I wanted a little Mediterranean and a little California modern. I wanted to mix it up.” —Katrina Giavos

They bought the property in 2012 — an expanse of land tucked among established neighborhoods, not too far from what would become their Kuba Kuba Dos outpost in 2015 — but held on to it for a few years, letting the idea simmer. Katrina recalls the couple’s back and forth: “Johnny was ready, but I wasn’t sure. Then when I was ready, Johnny said, ‘Are you sure?’” They also wanted to find just the right team to build their home, someone who would understand their vision for an eco-friendly, modern building. “I respect and admire those who stick to one style, but I’ve always been eclectic,” Katrina says. “I wanted a little Mediterranean and a little California modern. I wanted to mix it up.”

× 1 of 3 Expand Walnut butcher-block stairs with tempered glass and brass rails lead to the second floor, which houses three bedrooms. Artists featured along the stairs include Ed Trask, Beau Woodrum and Marleigh Culver. × 2 of 3 Expand A generous island features Carrera marble with a waterfall edge. Farrow & Ball wallpaper is covered with glass for a unique backsplash. × 3 of 3 Expand An Arteriors mirror reflects light in the foyer, while a vintage console is an appealing drop spot for keys and dog leashes. Prev Next

The team that helped them realize their vision included Bruce Shirley from Ratio PC, friend and contractor Scott Coleman, and master carpenter Jeff Killen, who also built all of the Giavoses’ restaurants. For about a year, Katrina says, she worked with Shirley, piecing together the many ideas she had collected. Construction took about a year and half, and finally, in summer 2017, Katrina and Johnny moved in.

Their home evokes the modern-Mediterranean mix they were seeking, with clean lines and simple forms, accented with notes of teak and stone and colorful tiles on the front porch. Designer Myrf Bowry of Decorum Inc. helped Katrina and Johnny with the interiors. Bowry and Katrina met years ago, when Decorum was located a few doors down from the Giavoses’ Sidewalk Cafe, and they became fast friends. “I told Myrf, ‘I do not want to be predictable,’ ” Katrina says. “When it comes to aesthetics, it’s all about what pleases my eye, whether it’s furnishings or color.”

× 1 of 4 Expand The Giavos family spends a lot of time poolside. Here, Katrina loves on one of their dogs, Jett, named for rock hall of famer Joan Jett. × 2 of 4 Expand A serene palette in the master suite includes Farrow & Ball paint in Pale Powder. A door provides another access point to the pool, while interior sliding doors made of bamboo lead to the master bath. × 3 of 4 Expand A corner of the master bath provides Katrina space to get ready for the day. × 4 of 4 Expand Son Dean Giavos helped with the interior design of the new home. The room he and his wife occupy during visits features a rock ’n’ roll vibe. Prev Next

There were a couple of must-haves on their list of features. First, a big, open kitchen, since it’s not unusual for up to 30 people to gather for a Giavos family meal. Their new home features an open floor plan that incorporates kitchen, dining and living areas in one big space overlooking the pool and patio area. In the kitchen, highlighting the expected top-of-the-line appliances is an unexpected backsplash: Farrow & Ball wallpaper covered in glass, which extends 18 feet up to the ceiling. Globe pendants illuminate a Carrera-marble island with a waterfall edge, a sink on one side and seating for six on the other. Polished concrete flooring throughout the first floor is softened with a vintage Persian here, a fluffy Flokati there. Comfortable, stylish furnishings in neutrals — grays and blushes, accented with greens and blues — underscore the welcome-home vibe.

Another must-have on the couple’s wish list was a first-floor master suite, which they’ve outfitted in soft colors and textures with an upholstered bed and a Persian rug given to Katrina by her mother, Stella — one of the few pieces that they brought from their Fan home. Walls are the palest of blue, with an equally quiet shade in the bath, providing a backdrop for bold, graphic tile in the shower.

“I wanted to build a place where the kids would want to come and stay and hang out with friends all day.” —Katrina Giavos

Upstairs are three bedrooms for frequent visitors: one for daughter Maria; one for son Dean and his wife, Rachel; and one for Ruby, Dean and Rachel’s daughter and Katrina and Johnny’s beloved grandbaby, each space designed for the sometimes-occupant. Dean and Rachel’s room, for example, features a rock ’n’ roll-meets-glam vibe, with Farrow & Ball Breakfast Room Green walls, a plush cut-velvet upholstered bed in a salmony pink, spiky metallic lamps and a well-loved set of drums.

The pool is the backyard highlight, and a pool house is another guest’s getaway. With a wall of Martinique wallpaper (also featured in Little Nickel, perhaps one of the most Instagrammed restaurant walls in Richmond), the guest house is outfitted with a kitchenette, a sitting area, a bed and a full bath. “Having the pool house has been really nice,” Katrina says. “It’s like a little hotel room.”

× 1 of 4 Expand A pool house echoes the look and feel of the main house, while providing another place for guests to bunk. × 2 of 4 Expand Martinique wallpaper sets the tone in this fun enclave. The flokati rug was handmade by Katrina’s great-grandmother. × 3 of 4 Expand The Giavos' home is child- and pet-friendly. Johnny and Katrina relax with Razz (left), Zeppelin (their son’s dog, who comes for extended stays) and Jett. Granddaughter Ruby loves to be in the swing when she visits. × 4 of 4 Expand The first-floor powder room features brass fixtures and Pierre Frey palm wallpaper contrasted with Thibaut grasscloth. Prev Next

How their home would function mechanically was another important item on the Giavoses’ wish list. “Johnny was really interested in off-grid living, so we installed geothermal [heating and cooling] and solar panels,” Katrina says. Last winter, she’s proud to report, they never had to turn on the heat.

Katrina recounts that Johnny asked her, more than a year later, “When you leave Stella’s, does your car want to turn right [to head back to The Fan]?” Her reply, with a smile and a twinkle in her eye: “No, not really.”