Home at Last

Look up our address on Google Maps, and all you’ll see is an empty lot with a white fence and a “For Sale” sign next to a blurred-out neighboring house. But trust me, there’s a home there now.

In February 2016, my first “Small Lot, Big Life” column appeared in R•Home. Twenty-one months later, it’s time to live our life at 3607 E. Broad. We’ve already hosted new neighbors, gotten closer to East End friends and played Frisbee at Chimborazo Park. With abundant space, gratitude, booze and dry storage, we’re entertaining way more, too.

All told, Old Dominion Innovations delivered on its promise to build for us a house we’d love. They battled the city, weathered delays, survived the Commission for Architectural Review and dealt with our concerns — for better or worse — along the way.

So, what’s it like?

First, it’s huge. And it’s a treehouse! Many wondered how the heck we’d fit seven humans on this little lot. Even I was an early skeptic. The house officially clocks in with an interior width of 14 feet 11 ½ inches, yet there’s not a wasted fraction. From a bird’s-eye view, 3607 looks as if we dropped a long, skinny rectangle, Tetris-style, between its neighbors and the lush canopy.

Many wondered how the heck we’d fit seven humans on this little lot. Even I was an early skeptic.

Building our first house was a learning process. The smartest thing we did was lay out each room — floor by floor — in string on the empty lot once we had a baseline design. From there, we walked each hall, toured each bedroom and conducted a spatial-relations thought experiment of how we’d operate the kitchen, situate a family movie or configure ourselves for Thanksgiving dinner. We then tweaked the blueprints with our architects at Nested Design Studio. Even in hindsight, I wouldn’t nudge a single wall this way or that. Our custom floor plan is spot-on.

On the other hand, the dumbest thing we did was fail to lock down a construction calendar and cutoff dates. There’s a flow chart to things; now we know. Not knowing then cost us time, money and certain touches. To wit: The badass backsplash we wanted needed to be installed before the cabinets and appliances. Oops. Today, we’re getting by with white paint until we can sort out tile options. Knowing the timeline also would have led us to extend our rental lease, thus avoiding the unnecessary hardship of moving into an active construction zone.

Now that we’re in, mudroom miscellany remains unkempt, yet the pantry is stocked, artwork is hung and someone left their shoes on the stairs. We spent July and August unpacking and most of September getting settled and checking things off the honey-do list. I made an inaugural batch of cocktails over Labor Day weekend and finally enjoyed morning coffee on that balcony off the master bedroom a week later. We’re sporting that lived-in look and exuding that new-house smell.

We’ve created an urban oasis that serves the family on multiple fronts.

With five children, we couldn’t know until school resumed exactly how we’d play house on a daily basis. A month in, we’ve got the groove, and there’s been nary a fight over homework space, bathroom time or Wi-Fi access.

But the best thing about 3607 is expressed in a new truism: Unless we’re leaving the country, why leave the house? We’ve created an urban oasis that serves the family on multiple fronts. We’ve all got comfortable and stylish private space, yet the common areas are plentiful and versatile. During an impromptu soiree, I found seated guests canoodling in the living room, standing guests noshing over antipasti and cocktails at the bar, plus another scene happening around our large island in the kitchen. On the second floor, something quiet and serious was taking place on the balcony, and the third floor was as lively as Quirk’s rooftop. This house didn’t come with instructions, but if it did, they would suggest hosting a dinner party for 10, a living room book club of 20, and cocktails throughout for 75 (and easily 100 when the yard is in play).

Our children will one day leave the nest, and this is the pad from which they’ll launch. And just like that cardinal’s nest outside my window, ours was built from twigs and string and spit — I mean, SIPs. Maybe when the year 2217 rolls around, our place will have one of those historic plaques: Tesauro House, circa 2017, home of real estate agent, writer and five children who had the chutzpah to plant roots where some said no flower would grow.

Lessons Learned

Go up. Elevation adds illumination. The value of third-floor vistas greatly exceeds the cost.

Toil over making your kitchen user-friendly. We (and our chef friends) love cooking in this space.

A double-sided fireplace is a marvelous way both to conjoin and separate space.

Luxurious bath and plumbing fixtures are absolutely worth the splurge.

Research Commission of Architectural Review requirements and befriend new neighbors long before you break ground.

Couples’ therapy will come in handy. So will more wine.

Put everything in writing with your contractor. To avoid missteps, recap conversations via text or email and maintain a proper paper trail.

Metro Richmond is home to a slew of artisans and craftspeople. Tap your local resources. Eco Supply, Wellborn + Wright, and Classic Kitchens of VA proudly and profoundly affected the character of our interior.

Tour This House: The Tesauro home will be featured during the annual Church Hill Historic House Tour on Dec. 10 from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the tour. Visit churchhill.org for details.