While it can be inspiring to leaf through the pages of a home décor magazine, there’s nothing quite like seeing the newest décor trends in their element. The eight new homes that are part of the Southern Living Inspired Community Street of Hope at Hallsley open their doors to the public tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 21, through Nov. 5, showcasing the latest and greatest interior decorating ideas and new home innovations.

The featured homes were built using Southern Living house plans, or plans approved by the Southern Living company. Most are coastal cottage- or Low Country-style homes, with a modern farmhouse design or two thrown in for good measure. All but one of the homes is for sale, with prices starting in the $800s.

Hallsley, which is located in Midlothian, features 800 home sites, with about 180 sites or spec homes still available, says Marketing Manager Connie Pollard. This is the second Street of Hope event for the community. It serves as a fundraiser as much as a marketing opportunity for Hallsley — Pollard says they are hoping to raise more than $700,000 for cancer research grants at VCU Massey Cancer Center and a scholarship endowment at the VCU School of Business through the event.

Each of the eight Street of Hope houses was built by a local custom builder and professionally decorated by an interior designer incorporating the latest trends. The homes were all built with modern-day family living in mind, and a number of strong trends were observed during a recent preview of the tour. Here are some of our top takeaways:

The modern farmhouse trend, as made popular by Chip and Joanna Gaines of “Fixer Upper,” shows no signs of slowing down. Look for rustic wooden accent beams, ship lap paneling and sliding barn doors in many of the homes.

Open-concept living remains popular as well. Most of the homes feature a large great room combining kitchen, living and dining areas. Often, these open to large outdoor living spaces.

Statement lighting is huge. Look for large lanterns hanging over even larger kitchen islands, interesting accent lighting options, and a mix of metal finishes and fixtures throughout a house. Black is coming on strong as a finish in both lighting and plumbing fixtures, while metallic gold and polished chrome are also trending.

Free-standing tubs make a statement in master baths. Large, luxurious showers, often with smart technology, are here to stay. Bathroom tile ranges from retro-inspired penny tile to richly patterned cement tiles. Furniture-style vanity cabinets are popular as well.

All of these homes feature beautiful outdoor areas — front and side porches, screened porches and stone patios with outdoor fireplaces. The transition from indoor to outdoor living in designed to be as seamless as possible.

Kitchen trends include oversized, custom range hoods; oversized islands; a mix of cabinet finishes; state-of-the-art professional-grade appliances; farmhouse sinks; and cream cabinetry vs. stark white.

Seven of the eight homes have first-floor master bedrooms. “It is definitely a trend no matter what age the kids are,” Pollard says.

See all this and more at the Southern Living Inspired Community Street of Hope. Get details on tickets, times and special events here.