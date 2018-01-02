Color Story

× 1 of 2 Expand Reid’s living room features an eclectic mix of objects and styles, from a pair of late 19th-century chairs and Staffordshire dogs to framed Hermès scarves, vintage Lucite accessories and a colorful abstract painting she found in a Florida antique shop. × 2 of 2 Expand An antique figurehead from a ship’s prow stands guard over a vintage bar cabinet Reid purchased in West Palm Beach, Florida. The painting at right is by Morgan Walker. Prev Next

Just as you can’t judge a book by its cover, you also can’t predict what you’ll find behind a home’s front door. Take Jules Reid’s Cape Cod in the Near West End’s Libbie and Grove area. The unassuming exterior stands in stark contrast to the explosion of color, texture and pattern found within.

The home is a direct reflection of Reid’s personal aesthetic and her eponymous clothing line, Jules Reid. The colorful collection of vintage-inspired dresses, blouses, caftans and scarves features original printed fabrics designed by Reid. Recently, she’s expanded to the world of home interiors, taking on interior design clients and working on adding accessories such as pillows, stools and benches in original fabrics to her line. “It’s just a natural segue for me,” says Reid, who launched her apparel line in 2010. “My clients have enjoyed me dressing them, and now I’m … dressing their rooms and homes as well.”

Reid has no formal design training. After leaving a career as a stockbroker to care for her three sons, the creative bug hit, and she began making and selling jewelry in 2003. A devoted fashionista and vintage clothing collector, she was well-educated in women’s fashion and had always dreamed of creating her own clothing line. At age 40, while living in Fredericksburg, she decided, “It’s now or never,” she recalls. She worked with a mentor for six months, commuting to New York City weekly to learn the ins and outs of the clothing business. Her first collection was a success, with her ikat-printed pants being picked up by resort brand Calypso St. Barth.

× 1 of 3 Expand The family room features lilac silk drapery panels made from fabrics from Reid’s apparel line. The mirror is from the Curious Orange Store, and the rug is by Madeline Weinrib. A cabinet displays Reid’s collection of Herend china. × 2 of 3 Expand The patchwork cushions on the banquette were made from Reid’s repurposed blue jeans. The pillows are a mix of Reid’s needlepoint creations and designs by John Robshaw. × 3 of 3 Expand A tropical Paule Marrot panel hangs above a lacquered pink desk in a corner of the living room. A large ceramic elephant figure adds an exotic touch. Prev Next

She eventually relocated to Virginia Beach, where she opened a shop. After moving to Richmond in 2015 so that her son could attend school here, she closed the store, and today her designs are sold through her website, julesreid.com.

Increasingly, the worlds of fashion and interior design are connected, with the same colors, trends and styles reflected in both. Reid’s own home is a prime example of how the two disciplines intersect. She has repurposed leftover apparel fabrics from her clothing designs in her interiors, using them to upholster chairs, cover pillows and dress windows.

Exuberant color is a focus in Reid’s fashions and her surroundings as she unapologetically mixes hues and patterns. She describes her home as “world-traveled, bohemian, with solid pieces of Old World antiques.”

× 1 of 3 Expand A mix of pillows and textiles adds panache to a pair of custom seafoam green chairs in a sitting area adjacent to the kitchen. The moth print is by Joseph Scheer, the tray is by Fornasetti, and the rug is from Madeline Weinrib. × 2 of 3 Expand A trove of art and design books creates a cozy nook for reading. The chair is upholstered in a Jules Reid purple stripe. A Hermès pillow adds a glamorous accent. The head vase is from Horchow. × 3 of 3 Expand Jules Reid wears one of her original designs, along with jewelry, from her women’s apparel line. Prev Next

Reid excels at creating carefully styled vignettes. Every room in her home is full of such moments and collections, with each unique object contributing to the narrative. “I love to find something when I travel that will always remind me of that trip that I can incorporate into my daily life,” she says.

Though her house is jam-packed with interesting objects, she says she is selective about purchases and that she downsized significantly when she moved to Richmond. “I have had to weed out things I didn’t 100 percent love,” she says. “It leaves you with things that all have a very special meaning and come with a story.”

Her love for mod ’60s-era Lucite is evident, with pieces sprinkled throughout her home. A skilled needlepoint artist, Reid’s handmade pillows and canvases chronicle her experiences: a scene of the World Trade Center (created pre-9/11) marks her years spent working in New York; a South Asian-themed backgammon board commemorates her early years in Pakistan, where she lived while her father completed a medical residency. Seashells and shell-themed objects reflect her life in Virginia Beach and her love of the sun and sea.

× 1 of 4 Expand A quiet corner of Reid’s master bedroom features a vintage fashion photo she found in West Palm Beach. Reid needlepointed the pillows and ottoman herself. × 2 of 4 Expand A daybed from Kim Faison Antiques provides a cozy resting spot in Reid’s home office. A mix of pillows and an antique Suzani add to its bohemian vibe. × 3 of 4 Expand Funky yellow Lucite beads from the 1950s add a sense of whimsy to Reid’s bedroom. The bed is dressed in luxury linens from D. Porthault and Olatz. The throw is from a New York flea market. Vintage Pucci scarves are framed above the bed. × 4 of 4 Expand A pink-and-white inlay mirror is fun and feminine. The reflected painting is by Sally King Benedict. Prev Next

“I never want my clients’ homes or my home to seem decorated,” she says. “When I walk into a house and it’s well-appointed, but you can tell it was done by one designer in one genre throughout the whole house … that is the exact opposite of my style.”

Reid loves the thrill of the hunt, seeking unique objects at antique and thrift stores. She travels to Palm Beach, Florida, a few times a year and especially enjoys shopping on West Palm Beach’s Dixie Highway. “One of the most enjoyable things I do is go and find … a mixture of expensive antiques and less expensive vintage and unique pieces,” she says.

“I think that my gift is finding a way to create a visual or a setting that most people would never imagine. Typically, with an outfit, or with an area of a room, what I always hear people say is, ‘I would have never thought to put that together, but I love it.’ That’s my most favorite part of designing, and I think it’s the part that I’m the best at.”