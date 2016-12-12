Remaking a Classic

Combine the classic architectural details of a 1929 Georgian revival, the latest home décor trends, and the vision of some of the area’s top interior and landscape designers, and you have the formula for a successful designer house. Homeowners Dr. Archer and the Honorable Viola Baskerville generously opened their home, “Pineapple Acre,” to 21 area designers, who transformed it into a showcase for the Richmond Symphony Orchestra League.

Designed by architect Courtenay Somerville Welton, the home sits on just over an acre in North Side’s Ginter Park. With gracious formal rooms, five bedrooms, four and a half baths, and formal grounds with a terrace, swimming pool, fountain and garden paths, the home is a throwback to a more elegant age and the perfect canvas for inspired design.

Visitors toured the home from Sept. 12 through Oct. 10, with proceeds supporting the Richmond Symphony. Read on for a recap of what they saw.

CHILD’S BEDROOM

Melissa Molitor, MMM Designs-Interiors

Designer Melissa Molitor’s room is proof you can look beyond primary colors and pastels when creating a space for kids. Molitor, a mom to three young boys (including one born just four weeks before she began work on the room), chose a white-and-gray color scheme for a “natural bohemian feel.” Also in the room, a platform queen bed from Ikea, an Eames rocker and “modern industrial-looking” light fixtures with Edison bulbs. “The room can grow with your kid,” she says. “You don’t know if it’s for a 5-year-old or a 13-year-old.”

BEDROOM

Michael Maszaros, Cabin Creek Interiors

Michael Maszaros set out to create a room that was “colorful yet restful and opulent but casual. I wanted to put together two things you don’t think can exist together,” he says.

Osborne & Little’s Ginevra wallpaper in a fresh gray-and-yellow palette was the inspiration point for the room. The trim, painted Sherwin Williams’ Dovetail, highlights the room’s architectural features. Lemon-yellow accents, included painted linen lampshades on Barbara Cosgrove foo dog lamps, add energy. A Midcentury-inspired Jonathan Adler chandelier keeps the room from being too sweet. A rug made from recycled blue jeans add a casual touch.

THIRD-FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM

William Chambers, U-Fab

“For me, it always starts with fabric,” says William Chambers of the soft floral print that set the color palette for this room. “When I saw it, it reminded me of my grandmother,” he says. “Elegant and really simple.” The room, while large, feels intimate and cozy thanks to a cohesive design and yards of green silk drapery hung behind the bed. A massive fireplace and cozy seating area anchor the far side of the room. A statement-making light fixture and chunky gold shelves resembling boulders add an unexpected edge to the design. The room is both masculine and feminine and entirely unexpected.

DRESSING ROOM

Georgia Kukoski, Closet Factory

Kate Middleton was the muse for Kukoski’s posh dressing room. “I love that [Kate] is traditional yet updated,” she says. The design follows suit, with abstract geometric wallpaper from Lindsay Cowles paired with a traditional window treatment. Custom storage, painted Sherwin Williams’ Sporting Blue, is the focal point. Kukoski says she was attracted to the room because of its angled roofline. “It shows off how we can handle that challenge,” she says. “You can still get good storage even though you have that obstacle.”

SECOND-FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM

Melissa Mathe, Melissa Mathe Interior Design

“My design concept words were ‘timeless, classic and sophisticated,’ ” explains Melissa Mathe of her direction for the second-floor master. “As you look around the room, you will see pieces with traditional characteristics that are also contemporary. It’s a symbiotic marriage of old and new.”

Four windows provide abundant natural light, allowing for dark navy-blue walls, offset by a dramatic ceiling and contemporary metallic gold accents. A dresser from West Elm is topped with traditional ginger jars. “Not all good design has to be expensive,” Mathe says. “Find pieces you want to spend money on and marry them with more cost-effective design solutions.”

LIBRARY

Kenneth Byrd, Kenneth Byrd Design

Designer Kenneth Byrd often finds himself working at home, and for that reason he has a special interest in creating inspiring home offices. At Pineapple Acre, Byrd transformed the formerly downtrodden library into a modern and energetic work space for “an eccentric, creative business owner,” he says. “It was created to … keep creative juices flowing.”

A custom walnut-and-Lucite desk made by Mac McIntyre of Virginia Build Works is the room’s centerpiece and was hugely popular with visitors. “I joke that it should have its own Facebook page,” Byrd says. Kelly Wearstler’s abstract Graffito wallpaper adds drama to the space and is an unexpected touch next to the room’s classic architectural features.