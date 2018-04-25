The Return of Color

Having just returned from the spring High Point Market, I am awed and inspired to see that color is finally back. And not just back in a piece of art or in a pillow, but in furniture, fabric and wall color. The grays are fading away — not completely, but enough to let beautiful colors shine in. Color is bursting through the clouds of gray in a bold, fresh way.

In so many showrooms I visited, I saw those hues of pinks, aquas and blues that have been part of the color trend for a while. I also noticed new colors like lilac, seafoam green and rust emerging as an unexpected surprise. Punches of raspberry, neon pink, navy, teal and orange acted both as fantastic accents and main events in a room. Elements of metallics and lacquered pieces paired with lush and nubby fabrics and subdued natural finishes added contrast to the colorful drama in the showrooms.

I also noticed unique and interesting ways in which several colors are being combined. Multicolor prints in wallpaper and fabric are coming back, providing a nice break from tone-on-tone and monochromatic looks. Patterns with three to five or more colors were more playful and quirky, nothing like the old traditional.

Here are a few showrooms I visited, which I thought represented color at its best.

Thibaut: This showroom never disappoints. Lovely florals mixed with some modern and traditional prints. I felt like a kid in a candy store.

Julian Chichester: Julian Chichester puts a new spin on teal and hot pink while staying sophisticated and modern.

F.J. Kashanian: There were lots of rugs at market this year, but F.J. Kashanian had such an amazing display of color mixes in their rugs that were original, cheerful and bright. I couldn’t wait to go through each pile of rugs.