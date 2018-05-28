Growing Food and Building Community

× Expand Chika Anyadike, interim executive director of Renew Richmond (Photo by Parker Michels Boyce)

Community gardening is a growing trend in U.S. cities, as we learn — or reclaim — the intrinsic benefits of working a small patch of land. Like backyard gardens that feed families, urban gardens empower people to grow their own food and spread good health and nutrition. Community gardens have bloomed into a social justice movement in neighborhoods underserved by grocery stores, known as “food deserts,” including in Richmond.

To find out more about the local scene, R•Home spoke with Chika Anyadike, interim executive director (and former board chair) of Renew Richmond, which has four active community gardens in the area. He jokes that, as director, he’s more “in the weeds” these days.

R•Home: What do you do at Renew Richmond?

Chika Anyadike: We specifically deal with the communities that have limited access to healthy fruits and vegetables. There are a number of ailments that result from that, so the work we do is mainly to address areas with high rates of food insecurity.

One thing that I’ve been talking about to a good number of people recently is just how complex an issue food insecurity is. While you and I may know that transportation plays a significant role in food insecurity, there are plenty of people who don’t know that. So, transportation itself is an issue that people don’t realize is a cause of food insecurity, as well as a lack of money, low-wage jobs, high unemployment — anything you can think of that causes poverty contributes to food insecurity.

The issue is so pervasive that you can find [food-insecure] areas anywhere, whether it’s East End, South Side, North Side. I think the most surprising thing is the prevalence of areas with limited access to healthy food. You have a large number of people, a silent number of people, who suffer through this every day.

R•Home: How do community gardens actually build community?

Anyadike: The opportunity is always there for the community to become more interconnected through community gardens, but so much of the work happens before the garden is even established. The process should be one where a dialogue with the community precedes the actual development of the garden. [Then] there’s a higher likelihood that the neighborhood has bought into the idea.

We do some work with teenagers through the juvenile justice department. They find the experience, being involved in these projects, to be fulfilling in a way. It gives them an opportunity to be involved in something with a clear goal and see the fruits of their labor — literally.

R•Home: What’s your favorite thing to grow?

Anyadike: I go back to my own childhood [in Gloucester County]. When I was a kid, I used to help my mom in her tomato garden. She mostly grew tomatoes and okra and some other things. I’ve always been fond of growing tomatoes. They’re pretty easy to grow; they’re easy to prepare. You can just eat a tomato by itself, or you can use it for a lot of different recipes. It’s just a very versatile thing to grow.

R•Home: You have a certificate in urban gardening from Virginia State University. What did you learn there?

Anyadike: I found the program at VSU to be very comprehensive and also very up-to-date. It was also very practical. We went from talking about the basics of growing food and soil analysis to things like aquaponics. It ranged from the everyday things that we know based on the traditions of gardening to the innovative techniques. I was part of the inaugural class of the certificate program. They continue to be supportive in the current work I do.

R•Home: How can Richmonders support community gardens?

Anyadike: I think the main thing people can do is show up and be willing to help, bring a friend and tell other people.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Renew Richmond, visit renewrichmond.org.