Weather-or-Not Looks

The Inspiration: Indoor-outdoor style
In Three Words: Weather-ready, sharp and refined
Note: Blur the lines between indoors and out with eye-catching, “yes-they’re-weather-resistant” furniture and accessories.
"Luxembourg" wheeled bar cart by Fermob, LaDiff, $1,030; also pictured: "Luxembourg" 57-inch bench, $699; and "Luxembourg" rectangular table, $1,329 (Photo courtesy Julie Ansiau for Fermob)
“Ella” coffee table with Travertine color top, Summer Classics, $1,050
“Hazel” mirror with a plaster-resin faux-bois finish by Made Goods, Sara Hillery Interior Design, $3,000
“Splatter and Spin” melamine dinner plate from the Alfresco Collection by Juliska, Fraîche, $18
“Hanley” large chandelier in warm antiqued brass by Arteriors, Virginia Wayside Furniture, $3,780
Cranberry high-backed chair with gray cushions, Shades of Light, $1,698
Chinoiserie outdoor pillow by Designers Guild, Janet Brown Interiors, $170
“Emory” outdoor slipcovered sofa upholstered in “Sundial Pink” Sunbrella fabric, Arhaus, $3,249
“Decora Minya” indoor/outdoor area rug by Nikki Chu for Jaipur Living, Modern Traditions Interior Design, $380 in 8-foot-by-10-foot size
Deck out your deck with goods that bring rain-or-shine style.