The Goods: R•Home’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

With these home-happy items priced from $10 to $400, there’s something for every budget. This year, make your presents extra meaningful by choosing gifts made by a local artist.
Under $25
1 of 5
“’90s Pop Music Quiz” game by Ridley’s Games, Lily Rain, $10
2 of 5
Quirk Hotel handmade ornament, Morris and Norris, $12
3 of 5
Tumbler by ban.do, South Moon Under, $16
4 of 5
Assorted RVA beer bottle openers, exclusive to Mongrel, $25 each
5 of 5
Handcrafted flowers made of Italian and German crepe paper, Paper Rose Co., starting at $15 per stem
Under $50
1 of 4
Handmade, hand-glazed scented candle with ceramic “Persist” holder, Happy Clay, $46
2 of 4
Small “Thielo” vase by Dwell Studio for Global Views, Ruth & Ollie, $35
3 of 4
“Federal Reserve Pop Watercolor” pillow printed with original mixed-media design, SAB Art Studio, $40 in 16-by-16-inch size
4 of 4
Stoneware wok DISH in “Marseilles” by Le Creuset, Ladles & Linens, $35
Under $150
1 of 4
Hand-painted tole and cast-metal “Croc Tray,” Dana Gibson, $85
2 of 4
“Hugo” wine carafe mouth-blown in Portugal by Juliska, YOU! Boutiques, $68
3 of 4
“Resist Tile Java” throw by Pine Cone Hill, Williams & Sherrill, $148
4 of 4
Moroccan wedding-quilt pouf with fringe and sequins, Shades of Light, $139
Under $250
1 of 4
Late 19th-century Chinese glazed water pot, Boxwood Lane Gifts & Antiques, $225
2 of 4
Handcrafted papier-mâché “Yucca” plant in “Douglas Fir” by Stray Dog Designs, Fraîche, $175
3 of 4
“Cooper” velvet lounge chair in purple, Urban Outfitters, $249
4 of 4
Set of hand-forged garden tools made of hardened steel with maple and copper handles by Blanc Creatives, $165
Under $500
1 of 4
“Daphne” candle holder from the Windsor Smith Collection for Arteriors, Cabin Creek Interiors, $400
2 of 4
“Plum” ice bucket formed of mouth-blown glass by Tom Dixon, Saks Fifth Avenue, $300 (shown with copper-plated tongs, $50)
3 of 4
Custom-welded brass and tile “Boulevard” side table, Heliosa Studio, $295
4 of 4
“Knight” LED table lamp in gloss white by Dimond Lighting, Atlantic Electrical, $273