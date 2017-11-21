The Goods: R•Home’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Get ready to spread some holiday cheer

With these home-happy items priced from $10 to $400, there’s something for every budget. This year, make your presents extra meaningful by choosing gifts made by a local artist.

Under $25

“’90s Pop Music Quiz” game by Ridley’s Games, Lily Rain, $10

Quirk Hotel handmade ornament, Morris and Norris, $12

Tumbler by ban.do, South Moon Under, $16

Assorted RVA beer bottle openers, exclusive to Mongrel, $25 each

Handcrafted flowers made of Italian and German crepe paper, Paper Rose Co., starting at $15 per stem

Under $50

Handmade, hand-glazed scented candle with ceramic “Persist” holder, Happy Clay, $46

Small “Thielo” vase by Dwell Studio for Global Views, Ruth & Ollie, $35

“Federal Reserve Pop Watercolor” pillow printed with original mixed-media design, SAB Art Studio, $40 in 16-by-16-inch size

Stoneware wok DISH in “Marseilles” by Le Creuset, Ladles & Linens, $35

Under $150

Hand-painted tole and cast-metal “Croc Tray,” Dana Gibson, $85

“Hugo” wine carafe mouth-blown in Portugal by Juliska, YOU! Boutiques, $68

“Resist Tile Java” throw by Pine Cone Hill, Williams & Sherrill, $148

Moroccan wedding-quilt pouf with fringe and sequins, Shades of Light, $139

Under $250

Late 19th-century Chinese glazed water pot, Boxwood Lane Gifts & Antiques, $225

Handcrafted papier-mâché “Yucca” plant in “Douglas Fir” by Stray Dog Designs, Fraîche, $175

“Cooper” velvet lounge chair in purple, Urban Outfitters, $249

Set of hand-forged garden tools made of hardened steel with maple and copper handles by Blanc Creatives, $165

Under $500

“Daphne” candle holder from the Windsor Smith Collection for Arteriors, Cabin Creek Interiors, $400

“Plum” ice bucket formed of mouth-blown glass by Tom Dixon, Saks Fifth Avenue, $300 (shown with copper-plated tongs, $50)

Custom-welded brass and tile “Boulevard” side table, Heliosa Studio, $295

“Knight” LED table lamp in gloss white by Dimond Lighting, Atlantic Electrical, $273

