The Goods: R•Home’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

With these home-happy items priced from $10 to $400, there’s something for every budget. This year, make your presents extra meaningful by choosing gifts made by a local artist.

Under $25

"'90s Pop Music Quiz" game by Ridley's Games, Lily Rain, $10
Quirk Hotel handmade ornament, Morris and Norris, $12
Tumbler by ban.do, South Moon Under, $16
Assorted RVA beer bottle openers, exclusive to Mongrel, $25 each
Handcrafted flowers made of Italian and German crepe paper, Paper Rose Co., starting at $15 per stem

Under $50

Handmade, hand-glazed scented candle with ceramic "Persist" holder, Happy Clay, $46
Small "Thielo" vase by Dwell Studio for Global Views, Ruth & Ollie, $35
"Federal Reserve Pop Watercolor" pillow printed with original mixed-media design, SAB Art Studio, $40 in 16-by-16-inch size
Stoneware wok DISH in "Marseilles" by Le Creuset, Ladles & Linens, $35

Under $150

Hand-painted tole and cast-metal "Croc Tray," Dana Gibson, $85
"Hugo" wine carafe mouth-blown in Portugal by Juliska, YOU! Boutiques, $68
"Resist Tile Java" throw by Pine Cone Hill, Williams & Sherrill, $148
Moroccan wedding-quilt pouf with fringe and sequins, Shades of Light, $139

Under $250

Late 19th-century Chinese glazed water pot, Boxwood Lane Gifts & Antiques, $225
Handcrafted papier-mâché "Yucca" plant in "Douglas Fir" by Stray Dog Designs, Fraîche, $175
"Cooper" velvet lounge chair in purple, Urban Outfitters, $249
Set of hand-forged garden tools made of hardened steel with maple and copper handles by Blanc Creatives, $165

Under $500