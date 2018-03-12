Red Hot!

Give your home the red-carpet treatment with wares inspired by Benjamin Moore's color of the year, "Caliente." This sultry and versatile hue delivers energy to both traditional and modern rooms.

by

The Inspiration: "Caliente"  

In Three Words: Spicy, strong and super-charged

Note: This sultry red sizzles. Rev up a room with its robust and regal style.

×

1 of 9

department_thegoods_THE-GOODS---CAL---Opener_hp0318.jpg

"Caliente" is Benjamin Moore’s 2018 Color of the Year. (Photo courtesy Benjamin Moore)

×

2 of 9

department_thegoods_THE-GOODS---CAL---CHANDELIER_hp0318.jpg

“Tangerine red” wire globe lantern from the Young House Love Collection, Shades of Light, $99

×

3 of 9

department_thegoods_R-Home_326A2083-TIFF_1_hp0318.jpg

Locally made, handcrafted “Ruby Red” dreamcatcher, In Between Dreams Co., $47

×

4 of 9

department_thegoods_THE-GOODS---CAL---Vase_hp0318.jpg

“Phoenix” porcelain vase by Franz, Biggs Ltd., $848

×

5 of 9

department_thegoods_THE-GOODS---CAL---Chair_hp0318.jpg

“Wiggle” chair upholstered in merlot micro velvet by Global Views, Creatively Yours Custom, $2,997

×

6 of 9

department_thegoods_THE-GOODS---CAL---Rug_hp0318.jpg

“Spice” handwoven viscose rug from Loloi Fable Collection, Decorum, $434 in 3-foot-6-inches-by-5-foot-6-inches size

×

7 of 9

department_thegoods_THE-GOODS---CAL---Candle_hp0318.jpg

“Timber” pear candle in cranberry by Vance Kitira, Dolce Designs, $7

×

8 of 9

department_thegoods_THE-GOODS---CAL---Chaise_hp0318.jpg

“Copenhagen” chaise in “Red Estate” linen by Annie Selke, Williams & Sherrill, $2,295

×

9 of 9

department_thegoods_THE-GOODS---CAL---Mirror_hp0318.jpg

“Sultan” mirror in burgundy gloss by Howard Elliott, Virginia Wayside Furniture, $388

Pinks, browns and moody grays complement Caliente’s undertones.

Tags

by

Connect With Us

On Newsstands Now:

March-April 2018 issue

Manage Account

Give a Gift