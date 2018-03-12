The Inspiration: "Caliente"
In Three Words: Spicy, strong and super-charged
Note: This sultry red sizzles. Rev up a room with its robust and regal style.
"Caliente" is Benjamin Moore’s 2018 Color of the Year. (Photo courtesy Benjamin Moore)
“Tangerine red” wire globe lantern from the Young House Love Collection, Shades of Light, $99
Locally made, handcrafted “Ruby Red” dreamcatcher, In Between Dreams Co., $47
“Phoenix” porcelain vase by Franz, Biggs Ltd., $848
“Wiggle” chair upholstered in merlot micro velvet by Global Views, Creatively Yours Custom, $2,997
“Spice” handwoven viscose rug from Loloi Fable Collection, Decorum, $434 in 3-foot-6-inches-by-5-foot-6-inches size
“Timber” pear candle in cranberry by Vance Kitira, Dolce Designs, $7
“Copenhagen” chaise in “Red Estate” linen by Annie Selke, Williams & Sherrill, $2,295
“Sultan” mirror in burgundy gloss by Howard Elliott, Virginia Wayside Furniture, $388
Pinks, browns and moody grays complement Caliente’s undertones.