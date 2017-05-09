Pop Goes the Palette

The Inspiration: Bold and bright
In Three Words: Happy-go-lucky, perky and fun
Note: Go big and get bright with amped-up, colorful furnishings that pop.
1 of 9
“Florence” glass chandelier in aqua by Cyan Design, Virginia Wayside Furniture, $2,573 (Photo courtesy Virginia Wayside Furniture)
2 of 9
“Joe Weeks” faux bois table in Stray Dog Aqua by Stray Dog Designs, Fraîche, $1,500
3 of 9
“Sutton” side chair in orange lacquer by Worlds Away, Ruth & Ollie, $1,293
4 of 9
“Colorful World” pillow by Kristi Kohut, Gilt and Ash, $248
5 of 9
Pair of “Lismore Pops” crystal flutes by Waterford, Schwarzschild Jewelers, $195
6 of 9
“Abstract” table lamp with white shade, Dana Gibson, $435
7 of 9
“Malibu” cabinet in yellow, LaDiff, $470
8 of 9
“Splatter Paint” rug, Kate Spade New York, $600 in 4-by-6-foot size
9 of 9
“West 54 St.” chest in cobalt blue by Theodore Alexander, Williams & Sherrill, $4,005 (NOTE:This chest comes in 25 custom finishes, including other bold colors such as hibiscus and flamenco.)