Pop Goes the Palette

Pump up your color volume with uber-vibrant goods. Pair electric yellow with hot pink; let turquoise jibe with orange. Bright looks bring excitement and attitude to your home décor.

The Inspiration: Bold and bright  

In Three Words: Happy-go-lucky, perky and fun  

Note: Go big and get bright with amped-up, colorful furnishings that pop.            

“Florence” glass chandelier in aqua by Cyan Design, Virginia Wayside Furniture, $2,573 (Photo courtesy Virginia Wayside Furniture)

“Joe Weeks” faux bois table in Stray Dog Aqua by Stray Dog Designs, Fraîche, $1,500

“Sutton” side chair in orange lacquer by Worlds Away, Ruth & Ollie, $1,293

“Colorful World” pillow by Kristi Kohut, Gilt and Ash, $248

Pair of “Lismore Pops” crystal flutes by Waterford, Schwarzschild Jewelers, $195

“Abstract” table lamp with white shade, Dana Gibson, $435

“Malibu” cabinet in yellow, LaDiff, $470

“Splatter Paint” rug, Kate Spade New York, $600 in 4-by-6-foot size

“West 54 St.” chest in cobalt blue by Theodore Alexander, Williams & Sherrill, $4,005 (NOTE:This chest comes in 25 custom finishes, including other bold colors such as hibiscus and flamenco.)

