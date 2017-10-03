Modern Moods

Modern meets contemporary with luxe, bold looks for fall. Clean lines grow curvy, metals shine and geometrics go big in a bracing mix of Midcentury and today.

The Inspiration: Autumn Modern  

In Three Words: Geometric, cool and collected

Note: Modern goes warm, with retro, revved-up colors, shapes and forms.

“Ava” media console by Vanguard Furniture, Williams & Sherrill, $3,148 (Photo courtesy Vanguard Furniture)

“Trudy” pillow by Surya, Walmart, $39

“Midcentury Parlor” chandelier in polished nickel, Shades of Light, $1,890

“Red and Yellow” acrylic on canvas by Kathleen Markowitz, Page Bond Gallery, $3,500

“Grant” bookshelf in aged brass by Made Goods, Angela Elliott Interiors, $5,400

“Asphalt” ceramic vase by Fabio Novembre for Bitossi, Metro Modern, $595

“Pyramide” box by L’Objet, Fraîche, $695

Molded plywood armchair by Norman Cherner, Barkhaus Moderne at Eviction, $750

“New York Suite” 90-inch sofa and bench ottoman by Saba Italia, LaDiff, sofa starting at $3,900 and ottoman starting at $1,599

