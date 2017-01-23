Historic Is Hip

The Inspiration: New American
In Three Words: Timeless, well-bred and confident
Note: What’s old is new. Traditional furnishings get an update, and colonial is cool.
“Solomon’s Seal” wallpaper from the Williamsburg Collection by York Wallcoverings, Richmond Decorating, $50 per roll
“Gottwald” chair and ottoman by Dana Gibson for The MT Company, exclusively at Janet Brown Interiors, $1,995 and $900
“India” ottoman in “Bella Sun” velvet by CR Laine, Fraîche, $553
“Beaufort” ceramic “Flame” bottles and ginger jars in matte black by Global Views, Colonial Williamsburg, $62 to $72 each
“Nikos” mirror in antique brass by Arteriors, Angela Elliott Interiors, $1,150
Wooden “Yachtsman” pendant in mulberry, Dunes and Duchess, $2,178
“Canis” candlestick by Paul Loebach for Mercury Row, allmodern.com, $60
Charleston Regency “Beaufain” bachelorette’s chest in “Church Coral” by Stanley Furniture, Virginia Wayside Furniture, $1,225
“Ashley” pillows by Safavieh, Target, $54 for a set of two NOTE: This flame-stitch motif,now with neon yellow zig-zags, harkens back to 16th-century England.