Green goes big in 2017 with a nod to nature — pea shoots, herbs and newborn grasses. Add a burst of life to your space with accent pieces that exude freshness and springtime spirit.

The Inspiration: “Greenery” – Pantone’s Color of the Year   

In Three Words: Fresh, zesty and rejuvenating

Note: This peppy green celebrates spring and new beginnings.

“Greenery” (15-0343) Pantone Color of the Year 2017

“Dahlia” cluster table by Stray Dog Designs, Fraîche, $1,400

 “Color Form” pillow in Pantone greens by Surya, Walmart, $75

“Alex Green Lexington” bench by Annie Selke, Williams & Sherrill, $1,422

Blood orange & vetiver candle by Paddywax, Style Post at the Shops at 5807, $26

“Vintner” chandelier by Currey & Company, Janet Brown Interiors, $2,325

“Mali” crystal bowl by Moser, Hampton House, $180

“Lexi” bench by Jessica Charles, Virginia Wayside Furniture, $1,905

“Thai Ikat” wallpaper by Thibaut, Artéé Fabrics and Home, $46 per roll. Note: This fresh, bold ikat print can work with a variety of styles, from traditional to boho.

March-April 2017 issue

