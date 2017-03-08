The Inspiration: “Greenery” – Pantone’s Color of the Year
In Three Words: Fresh, zesty and rejuvenating
Note: This peppy green celebrates spring and new beginnings.
“Greenery” (15-0343) Pantone Color of the Year 2017
“Dahlia” cluster table by Stray Dog Designs, Fraîche, $1,400
“Color Form” pillow in Pantone greens by Surya, Walmart, $75
“Alex Green Lexington” bench by Annie Selke, Williams & Sherrill, $1,422
Blood orange & vetiver candle by Paddywax, Style Post at the Shops at 5807, $26
“Vintner” chandelier by Currey & Company, Janet Brown Interiors, $2,325
“Mali” crystal bowl by Moser, Hampton House, $180
“Lexi” bench by Jessica Charles, Virginia Wayside Furniture, $1,905
“Thai Ikat” wallpaper by Thibaut, Artéé Fabrics and Home, $46 per roll. Note: This fresh, bold ikat print can work with a variety of styles, from traditional to boho.