This winter, wrap up your home in dusky hues from charcoal and midnight to aubergine and soot. Dark and stormy décor is composed and cool.

The Inspiration: Dark and Stormy  

In Three Words: Smoky, shadowy and snug

Note: Shelter in style with blustery hues that celebrate winter’s steely skies and stay-inside vibes.

94-inch “Townhouse” sofa with custom upholstery by Bernhardt Interiors, The Shops at Carolina Furniture of Williamsburg, starting at $1,615 (Photo courtesy Bernhardt Furniture Company)

“En Casa” down pillow by Luli Sanchez for Jaipur Living, Melissa Mathe Interior Design, $62

“Sidena” single-handle faucet in matte black by Brizo, Ferguson, $581

“Fen” wrought-iron and crystal chandelier by Currey & Co., Janet Brown Interiors, $3,590

“Mystic” chair in graphite gray velvet by CFC, Angela Elliott Interiors, $1,970

Small “Celestial” bowl on a stand by L’Objet, Fraîche, $395

Small “Eye” plate by John Derian Co., Crème de la Crème, $50

“Noir” server by Lillian August for Hickory White, Virginia Wayside Furniture, $4,198

Purple agate canvas art print, Kirkland’s, $100

Warm up a stormy palette with caramel, russet and plum accents.

