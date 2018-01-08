The Inspiration: Dark and Stormy
In Three Words: Smoky, shadowy and snug
Note: Shelter in style with blustery hues that celebrate winter’s steely skies and stay-inside vibes.
94-inch “Townhouse” sofa with custom upholstery by Bernhardt Interiors, The Shops at Carolina Furniture of Williamsburg, starting at $1,615 (Photo courtesy Bernhardt Furniture Company)
“En Casa” down pillow by Luli Sanchez for Jaipur Living, Melissa Mathe Interior Design, $62
“Sidena” single-handle faucet in matte black by Brizo, Ferguson, $581
“Fen” wrought-iron and crystal chandelier by Currey & Co., Janet Brown Interiors, $3,590
“Mystic” chair in graphite gray velvet by CFC, Angela Elliott Interiors, $1,970
Small “Celestial” bowl on a stand by L’Objet, Fraîche, $395
Small “Eye” plate by John Derian Co., Crème de la Crème, $50
“Noir” server by Lillian August for Hickory White, Virginia Wayside Furniture, $4,198
Purple agate canvas art print, Kirkland’s, $100
Warm up a stormy palette with caramel, russet and plum accents.