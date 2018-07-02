The Inspiration: Coastal cool
In Three Words: Airy, soothing and serene
Note: Modern meets rustic in shorefront chic. Blue tones whisper, wood tones wink and textures croon.
“Georgia” wallpaper mural from the “Urban Chic Collection” by York Wallcoverings, the design center at Richmond Decorating, $259 per 15-by-9-foot spool
“Maui Surfer Past the Breakers,” aerial art by RVA photographer Adam Mead, landofadam.com, $329 for a 32-by-24-inch print
French cade and lavender candle by Voluspa, Mongrel, $9
Oyster-shell mirror by Currey & Co., Janet Brown Interiors, $390
“Valencia” wood-bead chandelier, Shades of Light, $835
Metal and enamel “Octopus” server by Mud Pie, Tweed, $40
“Simon” coffee table in recycled elm by Gabby, Summer Classics, $1,099
Large “Balad” rechargeable LED lantern with stand by Fermob, LaDiff, $632
Large wooden bowl by Texture of Indonesia, Bridget Beari Home Store, $360
“Ella” rattan lounge chair by Palecek, Virginia Wayside Furniture, $3,298
Texture time! From rough wood and woven rattans to metal and shells