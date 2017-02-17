Fun Underfoot

Join Verve Home Hurnishings this weekend, Feb. 17 to 19, for an antique rug, art and jewelry show. Local contemporary artist Sunny Stack Goode will showcase her latest work alongside Stella & Dot jewelry and a wide assortment of antique rugs.

“Richmond has been starving for some bright colored rugs,” says Verve owner Kim Vincze. She often visits the Scott Antique Markets in Atlanta, where she met Barry Kishi, the owner of Kishi Rugs & Antiques. She invited him to hold a rug sale at her store and she now hosts a sale about every six months.

Bright patterned, hand-woven antique rugs are equally at home in a traditional room or a bohemian and eclectic space. The sale includes a variety of rugs, from throw rugs and runners to rugs up to 40 feet long, many in bold, colorful patterns.

“Richmond loves to mix styles, antique and modern,” Vincze says. “A good antique rug goes with everything.” There are Moroccan rugs, Ushaks, Khotan rugs and more. Vincze says there are a lot of mid-sized rugs that would be excellent for layering.

Prices range from $150 to $12,000, depending on a rug’s age, size, condition and uniqueness. The average mid-sized rug is about $1,200, Vincze says.

Verve specializes in one-of-a-kind Midcentury, Hollywood Regency and industrial chic furnishings. But you never know what you will find in the 12,000-square-foor store. “Whether it’s oversized, over-the-top, or as I like to say, just the right amount of wrong, we try to really just focus on unique stuff,” Vincze says.

Verve Home Furnishings is located at 4903 W. Leigh St.