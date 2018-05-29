Fostering Productivity

Foster Made finds a new home in historic downtown | Photos by Gordon Gregory

After outgrowing their industrial workspace in Manchester, Foster Made found a historic home downtown for their growing digital technology agency. Located on West Grace Street in the former Foster Studio space, the 6,000-square-foot building was transformed with the help of 3north’s Damon Pearson, and Blaine McDermott, who now runs MCD Interior Design. Using state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits, the 1920s-era building was beautifully restored, embracing its original character. The historic setting and contemporary furnishings encourage creativity and productivity.

“We wanted it to be fun and open and a place that attracts young, creative minds.” —Blaine McDermott, interior designer, MCD Interior Design

Design team: Blaine McDermott, interior designer, MCD Interior Design; Damon Pearson, architect, 3north

