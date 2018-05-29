Fostering Productivity

After outgrowing their industrial workspace in Manchester, Foster Made found a historic home downtown for their growing digital technology agency. Located on West Grace Street in the former Foster Studio space, the 6,000-square-foot building was transformed with the help of 3north’s Damon Pearson, and Blaine McDermott, who now runs MCD Interior Design. Using state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits, the 1920s-era building was beautifully restored, embracing its original character. The historic setting and contemporary furnishings encourage creativity and productivity.

× Expand Entry: Foster Made’s front room features a mix of Midcentury and contemporary furnishings. A framed photograph shows the space during its heyday. Rebekah Jamerson restored the plaster walls, molding and architectural detail throughout.

“We wanted it to be fun and open and a place that attracts young, creative minds.” —Blaine McDermott, interior designer, MCD Interior Design

× Expand Bullpen: Custom heart-pine desks, IKEA standing tables and Industry West bar stools provide work space. Contemporary light fixtures with perforated shades are a nod to the building's Moorish architecture.

× Expand Kitchen: Changing rooms in the former portrait studio have been transformed into an open kitchen, where a mirror has been repurposed as a backsplash. Tektonics Design Group built the wooden surfaces, and Gepetto Millworks built the cabinetry.

× Expand Conference room: In the basement, a conference room is outfitted with a custom table by Tektonics Design Group, orange chairs from Design Within Reach and a funky light fixture from cb2.

× Expand Mezzanine: Paying homage to the building’s history as a photo studio, McDermott played with the idea of foreground and background by using plaster mixed with Benjamin Moore’s Orange Burst on the walls. A table by cb2 is paired with Midcentury chairs, and a safe original to the space was restored to working order.

× Expand DESIGN TIP: Embrace the uniqueness of your space and run with it.

Design team: Blaine McDermott, interior designer, MCD Interior Design; Damon Pearson, architect, 3north