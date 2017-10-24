Flower School

× Expand Atlanta party planners Tricky Wolfes and Kathy Rainer created this arrangement during the Garden Club of Virginia’s fall symposium in September.

Living up to their motto of “If it’s worth doing, it’s worth overdoing,” Atlanta party planners Tricky Wolfes and Kathy Rainer delighted attendees at the Garden Club of Virginia’s first-ever fall symposium recently, creating several floral masterpieces as they shared arranging tips and tricks while chatting easily with one another and, at times, with audience members.

“We know we’re preaching to the choir,” Rainer said to those who had packed the floor of the Bolling Haxall House, eager to hear from the pair who created the company Parties to Die For and who have designed and executed the fall gala for the Atlanta Botanical Gardens for more than a decade. This year’s event, themed “Kaleidoscope,” featured an archway of 4,000 carnations.

GCV Executive Director Lynn McCashin said Tricky and Wolfes were a natural fit for the symposium. “Their style and their ease with materials are inspiring,” she said. “They make what they do accessible … and speak to our members, who have one foot in tradition but aren’t afraid to step out and try something new.”

For their part, Rainer and Wolfes were happy to bring their interactive presentation style to Richmond, a place they’d never been. “We like to make it fun, light and happy,” Wolfes says, with Rainer adding that audience involvement is key: “We invite it, and we like it.”

A few flower-arranging pointers from Rainer and Wolfes that you can use when creating holiday arrangements during the next few months: