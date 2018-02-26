‘Flip or Flop Vegas’ Comes to Richmond

× Expand Bristol and Aubrey Marunde of HGTV's "Flip or Flop Vegas" (Photo courtesy HGTV)

Aubrey and Bristol Marunde are the complete house-flipping-skills package, as fans of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop Vegas” can attest. Even the couple themselves will tell you: Bristol provides the brawn, Aubrey the brains, and together they renovate and resell homes in one of the most expensive and fast-paced real estate markets in the country.

The HGTV stars will appear at the Richmond Home + Garden Show, to be held March 2-4 at the Richmond Raceway Complex. “Flip or Flop Vegas,” which premiered in April 2017 and is filming its second season, highlights the husband-wife team’s uncanny ability to flip neglected homes in Las Vegas, where they’ve never had a “flop.”

Viewers tune in to the show to witness the remarkable transformations that take place. “It’s fascinating how you can take something dilapidated and make it beautiful,” says Aubrey Marunde, who recently spoke to R•Home. Aspiring flippers can learn some of the couple’s tips and tricks during their appearances Friday, March 2, at 3 p.m. and Saturday, March 3, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the Fresh Ideas Stage at the Richmond Home + Garden Show.

During their talk, the Marundes will share how HGTV found them (hint: social media) and what filming a TV show entails, as well as provide a closer look at some of their projects. A self-professed couponer, Aubrey will also give tips on how to save money, how to make good purchasing decisions and how to pair home decor items for the biggest bang for the buck. Attendees will have a chance to ask the Marundes questions as well.

Though the Marundes have the expertise to manage their projects from start to finish, Aubrey believes that even the average homeowner can make small improvements on their own. She says that while some tasks require a professional — plumbing, electrical, HVAC, correcting foundation issues — there are many products on the market that make DIY a breeze. Take wallpaper, for example: If you don’t want the commitment of installing traditional wallpaper — the angles, the glue, the permanence — new products backed with self-adhesive are just as beautiful and can be done in an afternoon.

“Our goal is just getting people inspired to get out there and do something,” says Aubrey. “There is so much they can do on their own that they don’t think they can.”