Closing on my house was exhilarating. I’m pretty sure I signed my name more times that day than I had in my whole lifetime thus far. And then, like that, I received the keys to my first (owned) home. But exciting as that day was, the best day in my home-buying experience was a few days later: the day I pulled up the carpets.

The thick, ugly carpet that covered my living room, dining room and hallway stopped short at doorways, revealing hardwoods lining the coat closets and bedrooms, so I knew that hardwood floors likely lived underneath the full expanse of the carpeted flooring. But I didn’t know what kind of shape they were in. While tearing up the carpet was a risk, it was the first step to personalizing my home, and getting rid of that old, musty smell (no offense to the previous homeowner).

So, just a few days after I received the keys to my house, my dad and I crossed our fingers, extended our box cutters and got to work.

As we pulled up large chunks of carpet, we started to giggle. The hardwoods were pristine. They had some light, lived-in wear, but none of the water or termite damage we had steeled ourselves to expect. My heart pounded as I moved down the length of the living room, telling myself not to get too excited. There could still be issues. But there weren’t.

Flooring projects are a lot easier before you move in. I was happy to find pristine hardwood floors under the carpets in my living room. (Photo by Sarah Lockwood) We filled our pickup truck to capacity with discarded carpets. (Photo by Sarah Lockwood)

I still need to add quarter-round molding along the edges of those rooms where we pulled up the carpets. (A house is always a work in progress, right?) But it was so worth every staple we plucked individually from the floors. This tiny facelift meant everything; I could now see my furniture here. I could see myself making this a home. And I am so grateful we took the time to tackle this day of work before moving in.

What other projects should you consider before moving in? For me, it was important to build a fence for my dog, Merlin (see the March/April issue of R•Home, on newsstands now). I also painted a few key rooms before moving in. Here are a few projects and tasks to consider before renting a U-Haul and promising your friends pizza: