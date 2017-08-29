Modern vs. Contemporary

Though the terms “modern” and “contemporary” are often used interchangeably, they describe distinct styles of architecture, art and design. But, there can also be similarities between the two. “Not all contemporary design has a modern character to it, but all modern design has a contemporary character to it,” explains Roberto Ventura, assistant professor in Virginia Commonwealth University’s interior design department. We talked with Ventura and other local experts to help explain the differences between the two styles.

× Expand Illustration by Victoria Borges

Modern

1. HISTORY

“Modern” refers to a specific period of time (1920s to 1960s) and is a defined style that will not change. Ventura explains that “modernism is a philosophical critique of the way people lived, a rejection of a formal lifestyle and a critique of hierarchy. … This new expression was really an expression of the common man.” Famous architects who designed in the style include Frank Lloyd Wright, Philip Johnson and Le Corbusier.

2 ARCHITECTURAL FEATURES

The rise of modernism occurred during a time of new building techniques and allowed for features such as open interior spaces and large windows. Exposed structural elements and a lack of ornamentation are other hallmarks of modernism, says John White of 510 Architects. “To me, modern is picking simple, clean materials and using them with fine craftsmanship and design,” he says.

3. DESIGN

Classic modern design uses a minimal, monochromatic color palette — mostly white. Accessories are used sparingly and have a purpose — they are not simply ornamental. Midcentury modern design, as popularized by “Mad Men,” is characterized by greater color in art, furniture and accessories. Geometric patterns rule, and iconic accessories such as the Sputnik chandelier reflect the era’s focus on the space race.

4. FURNITURE

Sarah Paxton, president and co-owner of LaDiff, says modern furniture is defined by minimalism and clean lines. “There are not a lot of curves and frou-frou,” she says. The style has its roots in Shaker furniture and the work of designers such as Charles Rennie Mackintosh and encompasses iconic designs from Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona chair to Isamu Noguchi’s wood and glass table. “I think of modern furniture as classic,” she says.

5. ART

Modern art encompasses many styles, from minimalism to abstract expressionism, says Valerie Cassel Oliver, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Sydney and Frances Lewis Family Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art. Modern art in America arose from the events and innovations of society and reflects myriad influences coming from post-World War II Europe. Think Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko and Pablo Picasso.

× Expand Illustration by Victoria Borges

Contemporary

1. HISTORY

Contemporary design continually changes with the times and encompasses a range of styles. Contemporary homes of the 1980s look different from contemporary homes of today, which are more likely to incorporate hallmarks of classic modern design. Contemporary homes are often characterized by more ornamentation and experimentation in combining materials and bright colors.

2. ARCHITECTURAL FEATURES

“I would define contemporary as … describing anything that is not traditionally detailed,” Ventura says. Houses may be built from mixed materials — brick, with concrete, with stone and metal — though they may reference classic modern designs. A wood floor may be stained gray (not its natural color) and an interior may incorporate wooden beams that are decorative and not functionally necessary.

3. FURNITURE

Contemporary furniture can be minimal, “but it is a little more curvy and sometimes has more bling,” Paxton says. Think a curvy, red leather sectional sofa with gold metallic legs, or a chrome, wire and crystal chandelier. “If we are comparing it to clothing, modern is the Audrey Hepburn little black dress worn with an iconic necklace, and contemporary would be a purple skirt and sequined blazer,” Paxton says.

4. DESIGN

Contemporary design can range from industrial looks to modern-inspired minimalism to colorful, playful interiors. Basically, contemporary design puts more emphasis on the way things look and is more ornamental. “Things are conceived of in a more visual or superficial sense,” Ventura explains. “Stylistically, there is a lot of similarity [to modernism], but philosophically, it doesn’t have the same soul to it.”

5. ART

“Just as World War II defined the generation of modernism,” Oliver says, “the Vietnam War and all of the revolutions of the late 1960s ... informed contemporary art.” In a push against the minimalism of modern art, contemporary art shows evidence of being created by hand and often combines different disciplines. Contemporary art continues to evolve today. “Artists are always building on things where the foundations have already been laid,” Oliver says.