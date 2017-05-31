Just Dreamy

× 1 of 2 Expand “Adelaid” hanging light by Ro Sham Beaux, $2,248 × 2 of 2 Expand “Nouveaux” chest by Vanguard, $3,542 Prev Next

We asked local designers Brooke Chappell of Williams & Sherrill and Melissa Molitor of MMM Designs-Interiors to design a cool girl's bedroom. Their selections show two different ways to achieve a room that’s stylish and cozy, and a tween girl’s dream.

To submit your design challenge, send a good-quality photo of your space to jessicah@richmag.com.

Who: Melissa M. Molitor

Where: MMM Designs-Interiors

Design Philosophy: “Creating spaces that lift your soul … Peace and comfort is the greatest privilege one can give as a designer.”

Every kid’s room needs: “A sense of security and creativity, a hideaway where they can be completely open and escape.”

See Molitor's design here.

Who: Brooke Chappell, consultant

Where: Williams & Sherrill Interiors

Design Philosophy: “Design it. Love it. Live it!”

Every kid’s room needs: “A dynamic work space. Whether it’s a desk, table or bulletin board, kids need a place for schoolwork, art and even LEGOs.”

See Chappell's design here.