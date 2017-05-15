Great Outdoors

× Expand Anna Aquino designed a man-made waterfall, with several pools along the way, for a West End home on the river. (Photo by Anna Aquino)

Whether you need help keeping your lawn green, planting a perennial garden, or building the ultimate outdoor oasis, there’s a landscape professional who can help you get the job done right. This primer breaks down the difference between a landscape architect and designer; explains whom you should hire for your job and why some tasks are best left to professionals; and gives you an idea of how much it might cost.

1. What’s the difference between a landscape designer, landscape architect and “landscaper?”

There are varying degrees of education and expertise among those who work with outdoor spaces. Some have undergraduate or graduate degrees; some have private or state certification; others have years of experience but no official licensure.

Landscape architects are licensed by the state, notes Walter Cole, president of the Virginia Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects. Requirements include a degree in landscape architecture and/or a related field, three years of experience, and passing a “grueling” three-day exam.

“One of the issues is that we’re such a broad profession in terms of the scale of projects,” Cole says, adding that his day job, director of planning for Clark Nexsen Architecture and Engineering in Virginia Beach, is centered on commercial and governmental projects. Other landscape architects focus on residential settings, helping homeowners with drainage and grading issues, retaining walls, and physical structures such as pergolas or swimming pools.

“You need people who have training.” —Anna Aquino

Landscape designers have no certification requirements. However, the Virginia Society of Landscape Designers (VSLD) offers an assessment process through which an applicant can be granted the title of Certified Landscape Designer (CLD).

“When you hire a CLD, you’re hiring experience in the field,” says Denise Greene, VSLD public relations chair. CLDs must attend classes and networking events to maintain their certification. “If you’re changing a grade or adding walls over 2 feet tall, you may want a landscape architect to come in, because you’re getting into the engineering side,” Greene says. “But if you’re just dealing with plants, we’re horticulturalists first and foremost.”

Once the plan is in place, a “landscaper” may be where to turn for installation and maintenance such as pruning, mulching and edging. Ike Carter, president of John Richmond Landscaping Inc., has an ongoing relationship with several landscape designers and architects. “They want someone who can execute their plan the way it’s supposed to be,” he says. “We won’t sub out another plant just because the one specified isn’t available,” he says.

Homeowners have to think about who they’re hiring, says Anna Aquino, who holds degrees in both horticulture and landscape architecture. Bottom line: “You need people who have training,” she says.

DESIGNER SPOTLIGHT

Who: Greg Koehler, owner, Outdoor Dreams

Experience: Class A Contractor, 13th year as owner and lead designer of Outdoor Dreams

Focus/specialty: Designing and constructing outdoor living spaces that emphasize comfort, style and quality craftsmanship

Favorite plant: Winter Daphne (Daphne odora)

× Expand This custom-designed patio, designed by Greg Koehler of Outdoor Dreams, features a pergola-covered dining area. (Photo by Greg Koehler)

2. Whom do you hire for your project?

Hands down, experts agree the best way to find the right person for your job is by asking other homeowners.

Greg Koehler, owner and lead designer of Outdoor Dreams, says friends and neighbors are happy to share their experiences. “Everyone takes pride in their home and yard,” he says. “When you compliment someone’s yard, that validates their purchase and the money they spent.”

Meg Turner, CLD, of M. Turner Landscapes, says exploring neighborhoods can start the process. “Take note of yards you love, then ask who did the design,” she says, adding that designers’ websites or Facebook pages are also good reference points, showing style and project types.

“It’s important to design everything at once, so the finished product is a cohesive space.” —Greg Koehler, owner, Outdoor Dreams

Landscape architect Bryan Puckett of Terra Forma Landscape Architecture & Light notes that his firm doesn’t have much of an online presence, because virtually all his business comes from word of mouth and repeat customers. “We’re so busy, we don’t need a website,” he says.

Many designers and architects are happy to meet with prospective clients for free initial consultations, and that is a good time for clients to gauge vision, personality fit and comfort level.

“When you’re hiring anybody, you have to have trust,” Koehler says. “If you don’t trust the person you hire, it’s going to be a miserable experience. If you can’t give your contractor the benefit of the doubt, you shouldn’t be hiring him.”

Turner adds that the right designer will help “breathe new life into your landscape, helping you see your property with new eyes, and tying together the various elements you want to incorporate into your yard.”