Bees, Please

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Beekeeping is experiencing a resurgence. More and more, beehives are popping up in backyards, community gardens and even on rooftops. New beekeepers have many motivations to start this hobby of rearing tiny livestock. Some beekeepers are interested in harvesting the honey, propolis, pollen and beeswax that honeybees produce. Others simply want to do their part to help declining honeybee populations.

Getting Started

When I started beekeeping eight years ago, I wanted to help these important pollinators, but I didn’t know where to start. I found that joining a beekeeping society, taking a beginner beekeeping class and finding a mentor was a recipe for success. The more I learned about honeybees, the more these creatures fascinated me. The support network of the beekeeping society and the personal attention and training that I gained from my mentor, a Philadelphia-area beekeeper, were essential in starting a hobby with a steep learning curve.

Ken Walker started keeping bees six years ago because he respected the pollination benefits for his perennial, vegetable and herb gardens. He also believes in the health benefits of local honey and currently uses one teaspoon in his morning coffee to help ease arthritis pain. (It is also said to prevent infections, provide natural allergy relief and boost overall immunity.)

His wife’s uncle kept hundreds of hives, so he had observed that it was hard work and he knew he would need to educate himself before starting. Walker now playfully relates beekeeping to his internal medicine practice. He says that beekeeping comprises “a lot of diagnostic work to identify signs of problems in the hive, such as having a weak queen, a potential swarm, or sickness.” Walker says beekeeping is, “a great hobby, but not an easy hobby. Even though it can be frustrating, it is very rewarding in the long term.”

Richmond has a robust beekeeping community, with a number of beekeeping clubs in the city and surrounding counties. These clubs are a great resource for new beekeepers to learn about the equipment required, the seasonal tasks, and troubleshooting problems. Walker says joining a beekeeping society is a “must” because of the ongoing mentoring opportunities that you gain from veteran beekeepers and other new hobbyists at the monthly society meetings. It is also important for beekeepers to research the legal requirements of keeping bees in their area before choosing a location for their hives.

× 1 of 2 Expand Elton’s bees live in a Langstroth-style beehive, the most common type used by hobbyists. × 2 of 2 Expand A smoker is used to calm honeybees when harvesting honey. Prev Next

What You Need

When I started beekeeping eight years ago, I wanted to help these important pollinators, but I didn’t know where to start. I found that joining a beekeeping society, taking a beginner beekeeping class and finding a mentor was a recipe for success. The more I learned about honeybees, the more these creatures fascinated me. The support network of the beekeeping society and the personal attention and training that I gained from my mentor, a Philadelphia-area beekeeper, were essential in starting a hobby with a steep learning curve.

Ken Walker started keeping bees six years ago because he respected the pollination benefits for his perennial, vegetable and herb gardens. He also believes in the health benefits of local honey and currently uses one teaspoon in his morning coffee to help ease arthritis pain. (It is also said to prevent infections, provide natural allergy relief and boost overall immunity.)

His wife’s uncle kept hundreds of hives, so he had observed that it was hard work and he knew he would need to educate himself before starting. Walker now playfully relates beekeeping to his internal medicine practice. He says that beekeeping comprises “a lot of diagnostic work to identify signs of problems in the hive, such as having a weak queen, a potential swarm, or sickness.” Walker says beekeeping is, “a great hobby, but not an easy hobby. Even though it can be frustrating, it is very rewarding in the long term.”

Richmond has a robust beekeeping community, with a number of beekeeping clubs in the city and surrounding counties. These clubs are a great resource for new beekeepers to learn about the equipment required, the seasonal tasks, and troubleshooting problems. Walker says joining a beekeeping society is a “must” because of the ongoing mentoring opportunities that you gain from veteran beekeepers and other new hobbyists at the monthly society meetings. It is also important for beekeepers to research the legal requirements of keeping bees in their area before choosing a location for their hives.

× Expand Aspiring beekeepers can observe an outdoor apiary in action at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

Bees in Action

In the Richmond region, the Science Museum of Virginia and Rockwood Nature Center in Chesterfield County both have indoor observation hives where visitors can view the activities of bees inside of their hive through glass. They can watch the bees performing the “waggle dance” to direct each other to good sources of nectar and pollen. They can also see capped honey, pollen and brood within the honeycombs.

In addition to keeping bees himself, Walker and his wife, Shirley, in 2016 donated funds for an outdoor apiary at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. (Elton is outgoing director of horticulture at the garden.) He named it in honor of his beekeeping mentors, Bob Stapleton, a local beekeeping expert, and Keith Tignor, Virginia’s State Apiarist, whom Walker calls the “go-to guys” of beekeeping.

On June 17, Maymont will host a “Bumblebee Jamboree” to celebrate National Pollinator Week with family-friendly activities and demonstrations.

× 1 of 4 Expand Speedwell (Veronica spicata) and other blooms provide food for bees in a backyard garden. × 2 of 4 Expand White Wood Aster (Aster divaricatus) × 3 of 4 Expand Peony (Paeonia“Krinkled White”) × 4 of 4 Expand Autumn Sage (Salvia greggii “Wild Thing”) Prev Next

Gardening for Honeybees

Honeybees pollinate a variety of plants from fruits and vegetables to perennials and trees. When designing for bees, make sure to include plants that bloom in every season to provide food; a shallow water source; and a layered landscape to provide shelter and protection from predators. A combination of spring blooming crocus (Crocus spp.), summer blooming cone flowers (Echinacea purpurea), and fall blooming asters (Symphyotrichum spp.) are easy plants to work into existing landscapes to make them more pollinator-friendly.

Curious About Beekeeping?

What: Beekeeping seminar

When: Tuesday, April 25, at 6 p.m.

Where: Chester Library, 11800 Centre St., Chester

Space is limited; call the Chesterfield County Extension Office at 751-4401 or email vce@chesterfield.gov to register.