A Superb Sunroom

× 1 of 2 Expand Black-dotted garden seat, $709 × 2 of 2 Expand “Odeon” bar cart by Currey & Company, $1,425 Prev Next

We asked local designers Janice Lynch and Melissa Mathe to work their magic with this sunroom. Whether your tastes are earthy and textural, or colorful and glam, each of these plans demonstrates that there are many different ways to showcase good design.

To submit your design challenge, send a good-quality photo of your space to jessicah@richmag.com.

Who: Janice Lynch, design consultant

Where: Ethan Allen of Richmond

Design Philosophy: “To represent a fresh take on the Ethan Allen design aesthetic by thinking outside of the box”

Every sunroom needs: “A sense of bringing the outdoors in!”

Quick Tip: “Mix your elements — wood, metal, glass and stone for a well-balanced room.”

See Lynch's design here.

Who: Melissa Mathe, creative director

Where: Melissa Mathe Interior Design

Design Philosophy: “Interior design is the relationship [between] how you use a room and how you feel in a room. A well-designed room will bring out the best in you.”

Every sunroom needs: “Color and texture.”

Quick Tip: “To get the biggest impact from color, keep your overall palette neutral with big bold pops of color.”

See Mathe's design here.