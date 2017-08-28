A Perfect Patio

× 1 of 2 Expand “CHINOISERIE FLORAL” PILLOW by Surya, $41; “AVIANO” CHAIR by Tommy Bahama Home for Lexington upholstered in “60237 Flavia Color 85” fabric by Mariafl ora, starting at $1,260 each × 2 of 2 Expand MODULE SEATING FROM THE “RELAIS” COLLECTION by Janus et Cie, starting at $2,748 per piece; Pillows: WOVEN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BOTANICAL FABRIC (PATTERN # 15508-206) IN NAVY by Duralee, $103; TEXTURED INDOOR/OUTDOOR ANIMAL PRINT FABRIC (PATTERN #15426-206) IN NAVY by Duralee, $147 per yard; CUSTOM PILLOWS IN “HAVEN LD” MILDEW-RESISTANT FABRIC IN GREEN by Lulu DK, $198 per yard Prev Next

We asked local designers Myrf Bowry and Leah Dodge of Decorum and Tracy deShazo of Tracy deShazo Interiors to develop a design for a patio that pleases. Their selections show two different ways to achieve a space that’s vibrant and ready for al fresco fun.

To submit your design challenge, send a good-quality photo of your space to jessicah@richmag.com.

Who: Tracy deShazo, owner

Where: Tracy deShazo Interiors

Quick tip: “Let your outdoor space be an extension of indoors. Virginia offers almost eight months of outdoor living, so invest in durable furnishings, then add texture and color.”

Every patio needs: “Family, friends and a good bottle of Prosecco.”

Who: Leah Dodge (left) and Myrf Bowry, co-owners and principal designers

Where: Decorum Inc.

Quick Tip: “Outdoor lighting can really make an outdoor space feel more like a ‘room’ or an extension of your home.”

Every patio needs: “A good place to relax and enjoy a glass of wine with your friends.”

