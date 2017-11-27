A Masterful Bath

× 1 of 2 Expand “Oxley” vanity in dark gray oak with slab and “Clara” sink by Waterworks Studio, $3,952 × 2 of 2 Expand “Pigalle” barstool in brown by Kenneth Cobonpue, $820 Prev Next

We asked local designers Kenneth Byrd and Stephanie Theofanos to develop a design for a deluxe master bathroom. Their selections show two different ways to achieve a room that’s both dapper and pampering.

Who: Stephanie Theofanos, owner

Where: Modern Traditions Interior Design

Design philosophy: “I really enjoy getting to know homeowners and working with them to create designs that reflect their interests and function with their lifestyle.”

Design tip: “Paint is an easy way to add color! Personalize your home with colors that you love.”

Every master bath needs: “Multiple sources of light. It’s nice to have softer, serene lighting, and other times you might need enough light to give you a jolt!”

Who: Kenneth Byrd, owner

Where: Kenneth Byrd Design

Design philosophy: “Good design is sophistication in its simplest form, with a story to tell and emotion to evoke without the use of a single word.”

Design tip: “Mix old and new, high and low. Mix metals, colors, textures and patterns for a style that looks curated over time."

Every master bath needs: “A calming sensibility. Bathrooms are often the only space we can truly be alone to escape and recharge.”

