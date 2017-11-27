A Masterful Bath

1 of 2
“Oxley” vanity in dark gray oak with slab and “Clara” sink by Waterworks Studio, $3,952
“Pigalle” barstool in brown by Kenneth Cobonpue, $820
We asked local designers Kenneth Byrd and Stephanie Theofanos to develop a design for a deluxe master bathroom. Their selections show two different ways to achieve a room that’s both dapper and pampering.
Who: Stephanie Theofanos, owner
Where: Modern Traditions Interior Design
Design philosophy: “I really enjoy getting to know homeowners and working with them to create designs that reflect their interests and function with their lifestyle.”
Design tip: “Paint is an easy way to add color! Personalize your home with colors that you love.”
Every master bath needs: “Multiple sources of light. It’s nice to have softer, serene lighting, and other times you might need enough light to give you a jolt!”
Who: Kenneth Byrd, owner
Where: Kenneth Byrd Design
Design philosophy: “Good design is sophistication in its simplest form, with a story to tell and emotion to evoke without the use of a single word.”
Design tip: “Mix old and new, high and low. Mix metals, colors, textures and patterns for a style that looks curated over time."
Every master bath needs: “A calming sensibility. Bathrooms are often the only space we can truly be alone to escape and recharge.”