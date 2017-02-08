A Marvelous Mudroom

Function is as important as fashion in this hard-working home storage space

Closet-Factory-Mud-Room.jpg

Custom-built cabinetry painted in “Venezuelan Sea” by Benjamin Moore, Closet Factory, $9,250

Paloma Chandelier.jpg

“Paloma” lantern in “Hague Blue” by Coleen & Company, $2,400

We’ve asked local designers Georgia Kukoski of Closet Factory and Sara Hillery to develop a design for a mudroom space. Their selections show two different ways to achieve a hard-working entryway that is both functional and stylish.

To submit your design challenge, send a good-quality photo of your space to jessicah@richmag.com.

Who: Georgia Kukoski, senior design consultant

Where: Closet Factory

Design Philosophy: “Meeting customers’ organizational needs is paramount. Then I incorporate personality and style with finishes, hardware and accessories.”

Every mudroom needs: “To provide organization for the entire family. This design has room for coats, shoes, backpacks, mail and the dog bowl.”

See Kukoski's design here.

Who: Sara Hillery

Where: Sara Hillery Interior Design

Design Philosophy: “To work with clients to create a space that is uniquely theirs and gives them something to smile about every day.”

Every mudroom needs: “A sprinkle of joy just for you — it’s the first place you enter when you come home, and it’s the last impression of home when you leave. Make it fun!”

See Hillery's design here.

