A Guide to Vintage Style

No matter what you call it — antiquing, thrifting, junking, picking — the effect is the same: Incorporating secondhand scores is a great way to add interest and depth to today’s interiors. Here, R•Home asks three stylish Richmonders who love shopping vintage to show us what to look for, and how to use these finds to express your style.

#thriftlikeacollector

"THREE STRONG ELEPHANTS": To me, this is a "splurge item," something that exists for the sole purpose of making you happy. It reminds me of a bowl stand my grandmother had. Switch the brass sphere for a different look. ($85)

PERSIAN STAMPS: Fasten a hanger on the back of these Persian stamps and create a triptych for the wall. You could even arrange them on a tabletop or bookshelf. ($18 each)

TOOLBOX: This vintage toolbox from a Hull Street warehouse would make attractive storage for liquor bottles and barware to display near the bar. Bonus: It's also a caddy to make transport easy. ($45)

BLUE VELVET CHAIR: This chair has great details and is in such good condition, and its lines could work well with a variety of aesthetics. When buying upholstered items, you can often replace the legs if you don't love them. ($425)

RUG: A good rug can be a great piece to build your room around. It can instantly add history and personality. Be sure to bring your measurements, but if it's just not the right size, consider layering it over a larger rug. ($425)

GLASS TRAY: Trays are very versatile. You could use this to serve breakfast in bed or bring lunch out to the patio. This would even be beautiful hung in the kitchen. Trays are also very effective for creating a contained tabletop vignette. ($45)

BOOKENDS: Bookends are always useful; not only do they keep your books tidy, but they add visual interest to your shelves. Plus, these feed my marble addiction! ($48)

WHO: Diana Mathews

OCCUPATION: Former owner of ERA Vintage, currently an organizer with Minima

SHOPPING AT: West End Antiques Mall, 2004 Staples Mill Road

Your home should make you happy.

Over the years my style has evolved from focusing on Midcentury to a more rounded collection, shopping on instinct and feel. I look for high-quality material and construction, avoiding poorly made pieces. Also, to avoid overfilling my home, I look for pieces that are both functional and beautiful.

#thriftlikeastylist

LAMPS: These colorful pieces are super versatile; they can go in a bedroom or on a buffet or foyer table. ($125/pair)

BAR CABINET: This 1960s burl wood gentleman's chest would make a nice bar cabinet. Put a mirror in the back; use the drawers for bar tools. ($350)

PINEAPPLE: Pineapples are getting harder and harder to find. For a long time, no one thought of them as collectible; now people want them as part of a bigger collection. ($125)

MIRROR: This Chinoiserie mirror would look great anywhere, particularly in a hallway or powder room. If you tire of the look, pop off the back and spray paint it. ($175)

GLASS TABLE: What seems to be a dining table would also be fantastic in a foyer. In a large room, it could work between two sofas, or outside in a covered space. ($495/set)

LOVESEAT: There's nothing I love more for my photo shoots than redoing old upholstery. This piece would be great in a foyer or at the foot of a bed. ($225)

CHANDELIER: The '70s are still super-hot. Even though this chandelier is Lucite, it looks like glass. It's a great option for a hit of glam that isn't permanent. ($750)

WHO: Richard Stone

OCCUPATION: Freelance visual merchandiser and stylist at Yves Delorme

SHOPPING AT: Eviction, 2943 W. Marshall St.

When thrifting, think about using an item for something other than its original purpose.

Today’s interiors are all about repurposing found pieces in new ways. Not only are vintage pieces typically unique, but shopping for pre-owned decor is kinder to the environment. Knowing how to look for a great find at a thrift or vintage shop is the key to creating a one-of-a-kind interior.

#thriftlikeadesigner

CHAIRS: Originally $40 for the pair on Craigslist, these Milo Baughman-style armchairs have been reupholstered in Schumacher linen fabric I found for $7.99 per yard — a huge steal from $100 per yard retail.

BRASS CHEST: I'm attracted to boxy, shiny case-good pieces; they are such a nice foil to feminine fabrics and luxe accessories. I got this for $200 on Craigslist.

COFFEE TABLE: I bought this Asian Ming-style grass cloth-covered coffee table for $10 through an online auction, then lacquered it myself. Some local estate-sale companies host online previews of auctions.

LAMP: This eBay find for $120 has everything I look for in a statement lamp. The modern Lucite base mixed with the creepy-cool bust is definitely a conversation piece.

Z CHAIR: The fabric on this classic Z chair is dingy, but that curve gets me every time — I can't quit it! Until I decide how to recover it, I love to drape it with vintage textiles.

BAR CART: What was listed for $20 as a plant stand on Craigslist is now a bar cart in our home. We restyled it for serving drinks and snacks when we have friends over.

URN: I always snatch up silver urns or champagne chillers when I see them, since they make perfect shelf-styling elements or vases; this one was $15. I also snagged this feather centerpiece at a thrift store.

WHO: Kim Childs

OCCUPATION: Interior designer and vintage retailer

SHOPPING AT: Local online marketplaces such as Craigslist and eBay

My favorite piece to buy? The ugly duckling with the beautiful bones: Make it yours and be the envy of all your guests!

With a growing design business and a toddler in tow, online shopping of local listings is a must for me. I use vintage in nearly every space I design; it’s a conversation starter and a way to express your individuality. It’s interesting to discover the history behind a piece, but I really love vintage because you are actively writing the next chapter of that piece’s life.

More Shopping Secrets

Shopping for secondhand wares can be a great way to add furnishings — and character — to your home without breaking the bank. Here, our experts share more local hot spots to shop for vintage home goods.

DIANA MATHEWS recommends:

THRIFT STORE: For a convenient, spontaneous trip, I love Diversity Thrift (1407 Sherwood Ave.). The Love of Jesus Thrift Store (5503 Midlothian Turnpike) is usually a pretty good bet, and if I have a little more time, I love to hit Regenesis Thrift (11700 Jefferson Davis Highway) in Chester as well as the Chester Goodwill (12160 Iron Bridge Road).

ANTIQUE MALL: You’re sure to find something great for a nice bargain at Cold Harbor Antiques Mall (8147 Mechanicsville Turnpike).

DAY TRIP: D&J Thrift Shop in Orange (266 Butler Place) is hands down my favorite spot, even though it’s a bit of a drive (a little over an hour). A&W Collectables (3714 Richmond Road) in Keswick is a little closer and also pretty great.

RICHARD STONE recommends:

CONSIGNMENT STORE: For accessories, Goodstuff Consignments (2724 Tinsley Drive) is a treasure trove of decorative accessories and tabletop goods.

ANTIQUE STORE: Verve Home Furnishings (4903 W. Leigh St.) is one of my favorites. Owner Kim Vincze pioneered the ’70s glam look in Richmond long before anyone here considered that decade to be chic again. Her offerings span every decorative period from the 19th century to today. If you aren’t sure what your personal style is, take a trip to Verve to see how an array of styles can coexist.

DAY TRIP: Charlottesville is my favorite place when I need some out-of-town inspiration. Circa (1700 Allied St.), And George (3465 Ivy Road), Comer & Co. (2123 Ivy Road), Kenny Ball Antiques (2125 Ivy Road) … all contain wonderful things you won’t find anywhere else.

SPECIAL SALE: Eviction (2943 W. Marshall St.) usually holds one or two lawn sales with excellent clearance prices. Big Score Auction, a Richmond-based online auction site, is another great resource. Follow them both on Facebook and Instagram.

KIM CHILDS recommends:

CONSIGNMENT STORE: I like Impulse (419 N. Ridge Road) for drapes and accessories; their merchandising is on point, and their styled vignettes make it easier to envision secondhand merchandise in your space. I like Revival (9750 Gayton Road) for larger furniture pieces. Every week they list their new merchandise on their Facebook page, and they accept holds/payment over the phone. Always a win when you can shop online and pick up the same day!

THRIFT STORE: I’m a devoted Class & Trash shopper, in Scott’s Addition (1720 Altamont Ave.) and Ashland (11088 Washington Highway). I also love Hope Thrift (11260 Patterson Ave.) and Thrifty Sisters (8911 Patterson Ave.); they have a nice selection of interesting finds at reasonable prices. The Junior League’s Clothes Rack (2618 W. Cary St., and 6780 Forest Hill Ave.) both have a small but mighty selection of home accessories; you cannot beat their prices.

SPECIAL SALE: I love poking around Overbrook Estates (1601 Overbrook Road). They are open the first weekend of the month in a huge warehouse in Scott’s Addition. They are always willing to make a deal, especially on Sunday afternoons!