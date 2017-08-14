A Divine Dining Room

× 1 of 2 Expand 19th-century mirror, 1stdibs.com, $5,500 × 2 of 2 Expand “Lowery” buffet by Aidan Gray, $2,775 Prev Next

We asked local designers Ashley Hanley and Dolce Designs’ Carol Giuffrida and Christina Hoppe to develop a design for a dining room that serves up plenty of style. Their selections show two different ways to achieve a room that’s both chic and appetizing.

To submit your design challenge, send a good-quality photo of your space to jessicah@richmag.com.

Who: Ashley B. Hanley, owner and designer

Where: Ashley B. Hanley Design

Design philosophy: “It’s all about the mix. ... Every home needs some new, a little old and a touch of granny chic.”

Every dining room needs: “a little drama.”

See Hanley's design here.

Who: Carol Giuffrida (right), owner and interior designer; Christina Hoppe, store merchandiser and stylist

Where: Dolce Designs

Design Philosophy: Says Carol, “I try to keep design simple and comfortable. Using colors and accessories that my clients love helps stand the test of time.”

Every dining room needs: “A chandelier with a dimmer switch. It allows the room to be bright and celebratory or candlelit and refined.”

See Dolce Designs' design here.