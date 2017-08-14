A Divine Dining Room

1 of 2
19th-century mirror, 1stdibs.com, $5,500
2 of 2
“Lowery” buffet by Aidan Gray, $2,775
We asked local designers Ashley Hanley and Dolce Designs’ Carol Giuffrida and Christina Hoppe to develop a design for a dining room that serves up plenty of style. Their selections show two different ways to achieve a room that’s both chic and appetizing.
To submit your design challenge, send a good-quality photo of your space to jessicah@richmag.com.
Who: Ashley B. Hanley, owner and designer
Where: Ashley B. Hanley Design
Design philosophy: “It’s all about the mix. ... Every home needs some new, a little old and a touch of granny chic.”
Every dining room needs: “a little drama.”
Who: Carol Giuffrida (right), owner and interior designer; Christina Hoppe, store merchandiser and stylist
Where: Dolce Designs
Design Philosophy: Says Carol, “I try to keep design simple and comfortable. Using colors and accessories that my clients love helps stand the test of time.”
Every dining room needs: “A chandelier with a dimmer switch. It allows the room to be bright and celebratory or candlelit and refined.”