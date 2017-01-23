Buyer’s Choice

× Expand Photo courtesy HHHunt

While it can be exciting to build a new house, it can also be overwhelming. Imagine choosing an entire home’s worth of stuff — from doorknobs and tiles to faucets, appliances and cabinet finishes. HHHunt, the area’s largest home builder — and the seventh fastest growing private home builder in the United States — is trying to simplify the process for its new-home buyers, while also making it more fun, with a new 6,000-square-foot design center at Westchester Commons.

“HHHunt has grown about 70 percent in the past two years,” says Cindy Wyatt, regional construction services manager. “We needed more space to accommodate more customers.”

HHHunt also needed to respond to buyers’ increased design savvy. “Everyone is interested in the latest trends,” Wyatt says. “They have it all at their fingertips on Pinterest and HGTV.”

The new design center showcases the latest options in new-home construction, offering buyers a wider variety of colors, materials and finishes so that they can customize their new homes.

HHHunt is currently building in more than 20 local communities, from NewMarket at RounTrey in Midlothian, to the Highlands in Chester to Rocketts Landing.

The company hired a nationally known consultant to plan the space to make it as customer-friendly as possible. Its model kitchens showcase the latest trends — from gray cabinets and mixed countertop surfaces to herringbone subway tile and oversized islands. “We show lots of options within one kitchen to make it easier for people to see, touch and feel,” says Design Manager Karen Shelly.

Buyers are encouraged to visit the design center to preview their choices before coming back to work with a designer. Flooring, tile and countertop samples are large so that people can really get a feel for what they are choosing. “I hope what we are doing is inspiring your mind so you can customize and make your house yours," Shelly says. “You can get the same features from a production home builder as a custom builder.”