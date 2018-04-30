× Expand Richmond's award-winning Potterfield Bridge (Photo courtesy The Branch Museum)

Thomas Jefferson would be proud. In a nod to his legacy of architecture and design, a new awards program has been rolled out by The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design. The Virginia by Design Awards recognize the best efforts of designers or visionaries who have made creating, preserving and enhancing design in Virginia a notable endeavor, elevating the power of design. A gala brunch — held on the 275th anniversary of Jefferson’s April 13 birthday — honored the winners, and their work is currently part of a “Virginia by Design” exhibition at The Branch.

“Virginia is rich with unrecognized design talent and visionaries,” says Penny Fletcher, The Branch Museum’s executive director. “We’ve created the Virginia by Design Awards as an annual program to honor these outstanding people and organizations for their contributions.”

Rooted in the belief that design can change the world, the awards honor work in five categories. Four are evaluated by a jury of Virginia-based experts distinguished for their contributions to the design field. These awards recognize visionary thinking, corporate ingenuity and insight that relate design to quality of life, an emerging designer, and an exemplary creative project that has had a transformational effect on its surroundings. The fifth award, The Branch Medallion, acknowledges and celebrates extraordinary patronage of the design community and is chosen by the Branch leadership.

Winners hail from around the state, and several Richmond projects received honorable mentions in the Public Interest Design category, including the all-abilities ARCpark and the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge.

The Virginia by Design Awards will be an annual program focused on public outreach, collaboration with all design professions, and broadening education about architecture and design. Visitors to The Branch Museum can learn more about the first class of winners and take a closer look at their work at the free exhibition running through Sunday, June 10.