On-Brand Office

In October, the advertising firm Barber Martin Agency left behind The Boulders Office Park in Chesterfield for a hip new home in Scott’s Addition. Formerly an appliance distribution warehouse, the 9,500-square-foot space was a blank canvas that, thanks to the help of local design firm Baskervill, was transformed into a beautiful and functional office. With a sleek, contemporary design and fun furnishings, the new office echoes Barber Martin’s creative m.o.

The high life: A raised platform in the center of the office was designed with creative teamwork in mind. A three-panel rolling whiteboard provides a place to jot down concepts, and a large bookshelf adds a homey vibe with tchotchkes and books on display.

“Whenever you can design something to be beautiful and useful, it’s going to last a lot longer.” —Gillian Bowman, interior designer, Baskervill

Dividing lines: Partitions that incorporate antique windows from Caravati's and S.B. Cox create a balance between privacy and transparency.

CEO suite: President and CEO Robyn Zacharias, Chief Operating Officer Greg Simos and Chief Creative Officer Deb Hagan have private offices that neighbor the open workspace. Zacharias' office is furnished with contemporary pieces like orange swivel chairs from All Modern.

DESIGN TIP: Duality in function is a bonus. For example, an elevated workspace in Barber Martin’s office is perfect for workshopping ideas, while the area below the platform provides storage.

Meet and eat: A penny-tile backsplash, chocolate-brown laminate cabinetry, open shelving and a quartz island with a waterfall edge brought the contemporary kitchen to life. Nearby a series of booths are used by employees for lunch or small, informal meetings.

Entryway: In a large open area near the entry, Barber Martin hosts client meetings and has company-wide gatherings. Burned wood siding from Surface Architectural Supply is a nod to the black char marks on a brick wall from a previous fire at the warehouse.

Design team: Susan Orange, CID, Director of Workplace Strategies/Principal, Gillian Bowman, CID, Interior Designer, Jessie Walton, Interior Designer