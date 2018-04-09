On-Brand Office

Barber Martin Agency’s new home inspires imagination | Photos by Ansel Olson

In October, the advertising firm Barber Martin Agency left behind The Boulders Office Park in Chesterfield for a hip new home in Scott’s Addition. Formerly an appliance distribution warehouse, the 9,500-square-foot space was a blank canvas that, thanks to the help of local design firm Baskervill, was transformed into a beautiful and functional office. With a sleek, contemporary design and fun furnishings, the new office echoes Barber Martin’s creative m.o.

“Whenever you can design something to be beautiful and useful, it’s going to last a lot longer.” —Gillian Bowman, interior designer, Baskervill

DESIGN TIP: Duality in function is a bonus. For example, an elevated workspace in Barber Martin’s office is perfect for workshopping ideas, while the area below the platform provides storage.

Design team: Susan Orange, CID, Director of Workplace Strategies/Principal, Gillian Bowman, CID, Interior Designer, Jessie Walton, Interior Designer

