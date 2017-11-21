A Very Good Day

× Expand Breese Romano of Cobblestone Development designed a dream room makeover for Jonathan Wisnton, pictured here with his mother Keondra Winston.

Keondra Winston and her family have had a rough few years.

On June 28, 2016, her son Jonathan was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at age 9. Her own mother was battling breast cancer and Winston, who is a certified nursing assistant, cared for her in home hospice during the last two months of her life — at the same time Jonathan was in the hospital being treated for cancer. Her mother died on New Year’s Eve, and Jonathan was not able to attend the funeral. When Jonathan spent two months in Norfolk to receive medical care, Winston stopped working to spend time with him, living in a Ronald McDonald House there. She has not yet returned to work.

But things are looking up.

As Winston shares her story, a small team scurries around her apartment as they work to transform Jonathan’s bedroom as part of “Welcome Home,” a partnership between ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation and the Home Building Association of Richmond. The program makes homes safe and accessible for local childhood cancer patients, providing free general repairs throughout the year. Each fall, HBAR surprises one child, chosen by ASK, with a complete dream bedroom makeover.

Breese Romano of Cobblestone Development Group designed and installed Jonathan’s new digs, meeting with him first to learn about his likes and interests. On his wish list: a bunk bed with a futon couch, ample toy storage, and a flat-screen TV. Romano incorporated his favorite colors, black and red, into the décor, and added art and accessories reflecting his interest in football and soccer. “I wanted this room to be for grown-up Jonathan,” Romano says. “He will be in middle school next year and is such a mature kid.”

Though Jonathan knew his room was going to be transformed, he did not know it would happen today. The team worked in secret while he was attending school as a fifth grader at Broad Rock Elementary.

As in any good home makeover, there was some last-minute drama as Jonathan’s flat-screen TV was discovered to be missing a crucial part. ASK Executive Director Amy Godkin rushed to the nearest store to retrieve a new TV. Winston also discovered that the family’s cable had been turned off because she had failed to pay a small portion of her bill. She rushed out to settle up, but was dismayed to learn the service would not be restored immediately.

“Well, I’m just going to focus on the positive,” she says. “I can’t believe this [makeover] is happening to us. This is the stuff you see on TV.”

As the team awaited the school bus, Winston shared how Jonathan was not able to attend school last year and received home-bound instruction. She shares a photo of Jonathan pre-cancer, with shoulder-length dreadlocks he had been growing since age 3. He lost all of his hair after chemo and radiation, and just visited the barber shop for his first haircut since he began treatment. She recalls how Jonathan, an active sports-loving kid, suddenly had trouble walking and complained that his legs hurt. How she sought multiple medical opinions when doctors couldn’t find anything wrong with him until finally, they discovered a tumor on his spinal cord. She points to the small wheelchair, folded in a corner of the living room.

“I still have the wheelchair,” she says. “We were told he might never walk again. I’m so proud of him because he’s walking.” She says she just got a form to sign him up to play basketball this winter.

Suddenly, the sounds of children’s voices can be heard. The school bus has arrived and Jonathan steps into his apartment to be greeted by a group of strangers shouting, “Surprise!” Immediately, he knows what’s up as his face is overtaken by his smile.

He runs to inspect his new bedroom, to see that his wishes have been granted: Futon, flat screen TV, black-and-red rug, and plenty of new storage.

There’s a surprise of Winston as well, as Godkin presents her with a gift basket full of household items and gift cards. Jonathan’s brother, who has just returned from his first day of work at Philip Morris, is gifted the television with the missing part — Godkin has located the part needed and is having it shipped to the apartment.

As Winston joins Jonathan to admire his new bedroom, she spots him picking up the remote control to his new TV. “Jonathan,” she says, “there’s something I have to tell you.” She’s about to reluctantly break the news about the cable outage when the television turns on. The cable has been restored just in the nick of time.

Things are looking up, indeed.