From the Editor: Holding up a Mirror

We are fortunate to have our offices in the old 1902 L.H. Jenkins press building on West Broad Street, and we’ve had a bird’s eye view on downtown’s transformation from our aromatic perch between the former FFV cookie plant and the 130-year-old C.F. Sauer plant.

While we contend with frequent jack hammering as the bus rapid transit line goes in between Willow Lawn and Rocketts Landing and as we await the rise of Whole Foods across the street, the next new thing that will open on Broad is VCU’s Institute for Contemporary Art at the intersection with Belvidere Street.

Gary Robertson takes us inside the ICA — from those who had a notion more than 20 years ago to those who are racing to a $41 million private fundraising finish. For many visiting Richmond, it will be their first impression as they come off the interstate.

It will be a community space that will have rotating exhibitions, but no permanent collection. It will be a building that will be discussed and debated, as will the work shown inside.

The ICA, Director Lisa Freiman says, is “about accessibility, openness, diversity and keeping it free. You won’t have to have a Ph.D. in contemporary art or art history in order to appreciate the experience. We will give people tools to interpret the work or dig deeper, but if [they] want to come in just for a cup of coffee or to enjoy a glass of wine … all of that is great.”

Emily Smith of nearby 1708 Gallery describes the ICA as “ a symbol of connectivity.” I’ll go a step further and say the ICA will be the ultimate mirror of Richmond. What I want the ICA’s zinc shell to reflect is a renewed city that embraces young and old, newcomers and natives, history and innovation — a city with character and compassion.