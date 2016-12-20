Flip to the Back

The making of Jon Baliles' pancake portrait

Our Flip to the Back series, a back-page interview with Richmonders of note, debuts in the January issue of Richmond magazine with a pancake portrait of Jon Baliles by Creative Director Steve Hedberg. Watch the artist at work below.

December 2016 issue

