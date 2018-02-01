February 2018 Issue: The Complete Sourcebook

× Expand Illustration by Justin Vaughan

UPFRONT

26 / From the Editor

WELCOME

36 / Creating a Brighter Community Volunteers share their reasons for giving.

42 / Richmond Block by Block The corners and cobbles lead to stories and prospects.

48 / The Cornerstones of Richmond A closer look at the region’s economic titans

52 / Building Expectations These area construction projects will affect the region’s cultural offerings, downtown commerce and daily commutes.

DIVERSIONS

68 / Stage Cue the people who build the scenes that allow actors and dancers to make magic onstage.

76 / Museums The American Civil War Museum at Historic Tredegar is at the forefront of discussions about our past and its influence on the future of the city.

97 / Events After 30 years of the 2nd Street Festival, organizers explain how it all comes together.

108 / Film Local documentary producers talk about building a nonfiction film.

114 / Day Trips The ‘burgs you may remember — Fredericksburg, Lynchburg, Williamsburg — have upped their game.

118 / Sports The Richmond Roughriders arena football team has gotten our attention with a clever off-season move.

126 / Makerspaces There’s always room in Richmond for the makers of stuff; here are some of the places where they make it.

BUSINESS

144 / Meet and Greet Whatever your business field, background or interest, there is a networking opportunity available.

148 / In the Know Five lessons in growing a business with entrepreneur Bernard Robinson Sr.

152 / Apps Snagajob founder Shawn Boyer has a new startup that seeks to help people connect offline.

156 / Economic Development Metro Richmond projects and developments in brief

162 / Rankings Richmond by the numbers

HEALTH

178 / Healthier Living The Sarah Garland Jones Center empowers East Richmond residents to build a healthier community.

182 / Making It Personal Concierge medicine is all about you.

184 / House Calls Health care can be enhanced when the doctor visits your home or office.

188 / Head Start The American Academy of Pediatrics president wants pediatricians to get back to their roots.

EDUCATION

200 / Unlocking Potential Information-technology apprentices gain industry experience on the job.

204 / Public Schools Richmond-area legislators seek input from parents and teachers.

212 / Private Schools Music education software helps inspire teamwork among students with autism.

224 / Higher Education Colleges see a rise in reports of sexual assault as awareness grows.

236 / Early Childhood Education Circle Preschool Program assists the youngest victims of trauma.

NEIGHBORHOODS

250 / Affordable Housing A local nonprofit looks to build a permanent legacy in Richmond.

254 / Guerrilla Gardens Neighbors create impromptu community centers in public green spaces.

256 / Housing Overhaul Flipping is at an all-time high in areas such as Manchester and North Side.

258 / Advances The promise and peril of smart home technology

271 / Real Estate The region’s offerings by neighborhood

DINING

306 / From A to ZZQ Following a restaurant’s transition from pop-up to bricks-and-mortar

310 / The Elements of a Dish Three chefs who will open restaurants in 2018 explore the cycle of experimentation.

312 / Global Cuisine The culinary-cultural pockets of the Richmond region

316 / Cooking as a Second Language The main course at this HI Richmond Hostel class is understanding.

BACK PAGE

