February 2017 Issue: The Complete Sourcebook

WELCOME

34 / Dear Richmond Notes on a 15-year affair

39 / In Loving Memory Local institutions we’ve loved and lost (and a few we’d gladly misplace)

44 / No Love Lost Regional rivalries

48 / Just the Two of Us Notable duos in Richmond history

54 / Sharing the Love Must-see places and experiences for visitors to the city

DIVERSIONS

70 / Music Sam Reed gets real about romance and gives insight on her songwriting process.

78 / Museums Learn how the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia maps out its programs.

90 / Film The RVA Environmental Film Festival celebrates nine years of movies about our one and only home.

98 / Art At these Richmond institutions, ancient and contemporary works of art depict deep affection.

118 / Daytrips Quick jaunts around the state

122 / Recreation Activities on the James River

130 / Shops Step off the beaten path and snag finds at these unique boutiques.

BUSINESS

150 / Love Thy Labor Meet five area residents who have a passion for their professions.

154 / Diversity Special chambers of commerce help minority business owners succeed.

158 / Entrepreneurs Funding is crucial to a fledgling or newbie business, and there are local sources available.

162 / Economic Development A snapshot of metro Richmond projects and developments

168 / Rankings Richmond by the numbers

HEALTH

182 / Keeping the Beat The Richmond Heart Walk is about fellowship, education and giving back.

186 / Relationships Marriage counselors look for ways to help couples reconnect.

190 / First Person “Light, love and joy” overshadow the challenges of Smith-Magenis syndrome.

194 / Work-Life Balance Some doctor couples find their greatest source of support in each other.

EDUCATION

208 / Life Lessons Seven educators explain why teaching for them is more than a career.

212 / Disrupting the Pipeline A Henrico program seeks to keep kids in the classroom and out of trouble.

218 / It's All About the Kids Richmond Montessori School marks its half-century.

230 / Helping Students out of the Grind A VCU professor has a new book out on for-profit education.

240 / Camp Learning a language is best started at an early age.

NEIGHBORHOODS

254 / Love Thy Neighborhood These communities resonate with devoted residents.

260 / City vs. Suburbs Meet some area residents who have crossed city-county lines in search of quality of life.

262 / Housing What home buyers want most and how to make buyers fall in love with your home

264 / Outdoors More homeowners are investing in their outdoor spaces.

275 / Real Estate The region’s offerings by neighborhood

DINING

312 / Oh What a Night Local date-night specials and events

316 / Food Fatales Most chefs have a love-hate relationship with time-consuming and painstakingly made dishes, but the result is worth the effort.

318 / Pimento Cheese: A Love Story A few Richmond chefs share why — and how — they make their own pimento cheese.

322 / Better Together Some of the city’s strongest restaurant teams fell in love after falling in love with the industry.

BACK PAGE

344 / Let Your Love Flow Enter our Instagram contest.

