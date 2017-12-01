December 2017 Issue

× Expand Photo by Rob Greer

60 / First in Orchids Chadwick & Son Orchids grows flowers worthy of America’s first ladies. By Megan Wilson

70 / Manchester Matters A community across the James once known as Dogtown goes from boom to bust to boom. By Elizabeth Ferris

98 / Change Makers Richmond is full of people striving to make this a better place to live, work and play. We highlight five who made an impact in 2017 and five to watch in 2018.

106 / A Monument Avenue Mystery The pedestal of the Robert E. Lee monument might hold a bizarre treasure — an irreplaceable artifact related to President Abraham Lincoln — or it could be a fake. By Dale M. Brumfield

112 / 20 Years of Pollak This year’s winners of Richmond magazine’s awards for excellence in the arts include a writer/director, a former school teacher, a reggae band, a local actor, a noted artist and posthumous recognition for a beloved event promoter. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

122 / Better Call Vince The former Chesterfield County resident and writer known for “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” talks about how coming of age in Virginia informs his work. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

UPFRONT

16 / From the Editor

THE LOCAL

24 / Transportation A progress report on bus rapid transit

26 / Education McShin Academy pairs education and substance abuse treatment.

30 / My Take After this year's rise in homicides, what can Richmond do to reduce violence in 2018? By Adria Scharf

32 / News Richmond-area Catholics anticipate the arrival of the next bishop.

36 / Flashback The time John Cage heard music in the walls and other tales of the Scottish Rite Temple By Harry Kollatz Jr.

160 / Flip to the Back Snake charmer (and audience favorite) Fernando Sabino of the Richmond Ballet

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

39 / Datebook Old School is in session at Club 6335, Christmas plays out at the Hanover Tavern and with the Richmond Triangle Players, a New Year's celebration with the old Gang at Innsbrook and the final Hamaganza is on the menu at the Canal Club.

43 / Spotlight Boy Oh Boy, Fighting Gravity is back! Your favorite college band returns to prove that the semester never really ends.

44 / Q&A Fifteen-year-old Richmond rapper Rap-unzel turns a fable into a reality (show).

46 / Profile It sounds like gospel music, but is it kosher? If it’s Jewish singer Joshua Nelson, you don’t have to worry, just listen.

LIVING

83 / Style Whites to warm up your space and style in winter

86 / Shop Talk Fashions come to you in a pink mobile boutique, courtesy of Oh Just Us Girls; plus a ceramics hobby becomes more.

88 / Family Helping your toddler adjust to a new addition to the family By Samantha Willis

94 / Health VCU’s Hume-Lee Transplant Center marks its 60th year of giving second chances to organ recipients.

90 / Travel Luxuriate in Leesburg’s rich history and amenities.

96 / Picture This A Starry Night for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and a soiree for UNOS

DINING

147 / Review Spotlight on French cuisine

150 / Ingredient Duck yeah.

152 / Profile Manchester’s commercial corridor is meant to bustle again with food businesses.

154 / Profile Smoked fish? Delish.

156 / 5 Faves Brunch on the fly made easy with local markets, restaurants and purveyors

158 / Column Eating has been the key to getting acclimated for new associate food editor. By Dina Weinstein