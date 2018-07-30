Making Dreams Come True

× Expand illustration by Victoria Borges

Kimberly Kelly has presided over hundreds of weddings in her 10 years as a licensed officiant, but to her, every ceremony is unique and meaningful. The owner of award-winning Charlottesville-based Dream a Little Dream Weddings, Kelly specializes in customized ceremonies — including elopements — for couples getting married in Virginia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. We caught up with Kelly (who is planning her own wedding) to ask what couples need to know about finding the right officiant.

Bride: What is the best way to seek out an officiant?

Kimberly Kelly: The internet is a great resource, but in this line of work, word of mouth is often the way to go. Ask your friends and family members for recommendations. I grew my business entirely through referrals; the first wedding I officiated was for a family member. From there, I ended up doing a few more for friends of friends, and within a few years, I was traveling all over the state of Virginia doing weddings. You would be surprised how quickly you can connect with someone through a personal referral.

Bride: How do you determine if an officiant is the right fit for your wedding?

Kelly: First, you should make sure he or she offers the type of ceremony you want — religious, secular, interfaith, etc. Also, look into whether or not he or she has any specific requirements of the bride and groom, such as premarital counseling. But most importantly, consider his or her personality and think about if it matches the overall feel you want for your event. My officiating style is humorous and bubbly, so I may not be a good fit for a couple aiming for a more formal ceremony. If you can’t meet in person, at least talk over the phone so you can get an idea of what this person is like.

Bride: Is it possible for a friend or family member to obtain online ordination to officiate the ceremony?

Kelly: The state of Virginia and many surrounding states do not recognize online ordination, so it’s very difficult for a friend or family member to legally marry a couple unless they are a true licensed officiant. However, if it is extremely important to you to have this person marry you, then sometimes an officiant such as myself will offer a private signing service before or after the ceremony. This way, you can still have your chosen person “officiate” the wedding, but you will have your paperwork signed by an authorized official to ensure your marriage is legal and recognized in your state.

Bride: What other factors should a couple consider during their search for an officiant?

Kelly: I would strongly recommend making room in your budget for an experienced, high-quality officiant. I know it’s easier said than done, but your ceremony is the main event of the entire day. You want to hire someone who you can trust to give you the best experience possible. If you want someone who will attend your rehearsal in addition to the wedding day and provide a customized ceremony, you’ll be paying a bit more (I would estimate $400 to $500), but it will be worth it. Also, consider the fact that good officiants do more than just show up, officiate and leave. We help chase down groomsmen to give them their boutonnieres; we help grandmothers find their seats. Our goal is to make your day as special and seamless as possible.

Bride: What is your favorite aspect of being an officiant?

Kelly: I really enjoy seeing the love story actually come together. The emotion, the laughs and the fun — it’s one of the happiest jobs I think a person can have. I get to witness a couple’s entire history come together in one magical moment.