Booze and Brews

"The bar is the one definitive thing that [your guests are] going to interact with,” says Jon Lintvet, husband of Get Cozy Vintage Mobile Bars founder Rachel Lintvet. “All of your guests are going to interact with the bar. Even if they’re not drinking alcohol, they’re going to want a soda or water.” That’s why Rachel started Get Cozy Vintage Mobile Bars. Their vintage mini-trucks, vans and caravan campers add some unique interest to weddings that’s both functional and photogenic.

These upscale bars can be staffed through the company, or they can be dropped off and picked up and staffed by your chosen caterer. Due to Virginia ABC laws, Get Cozy does not provide the alcohol, but the business can help offer suggestions based on your preferences and assist in building a custom menu.

Get Cozy currently offers a 1959 three-wheeled mini-truck converted into a mobile bar dubbed the Bubbles & Brews Prosecco & Craft Beer Bar. The company rolled out the new offering in fall 2017; Jon says they were looking for a way to fill the need for a mobile bar that could fit in small indoor spaces. The 1950s-style caravan campers can be stocked with your beverages and treats of choice.

Even those who plan a dry wedding can take advantage of the vans and campers, utilizing it as a drink serving station for soda, water, lemonade and other nonalcoholic beverages. The vans have even been used as s’mores stations, cotton candy bars and hors d'oeuvre serving areas.

Jon says their trucks and caravans are a great fit for any type of wedding, from a small park gathering to an extravagant upscale affair.

Bar-only rentals start at $1,250, and full service starts at $1,450. To rent a mobile bar or for more information, visit cozycaravanclub.com.