From castings to hair bows, here are a few of our latest faves

fob_favorites_cake_toppers_COURTESY_bp1216.jpg

A cake topper from 3D Central

fob_favorites_bows_COURTESY_bp1216.jpg

Hair bows and bow ties from the Sprinkled Crown

fob_favorites_record_necklace_COURTESY_bp1216.jpg

A "Your Song" charm pendant from Alvaro Coronado

fob_favorites_evercasting_love_COURTESY_bp1216.jpg

A personalized cast from EverCasting Love LLC

3-D Wedding

How would you like to have a cake topper that resembles you and your betrothed? What about your favorite animal or place? Local 3-D printing company 3D Central, at 1308 W. Main St., is making that possible. “It’s really only limited just by your own imagination,” says co-owner Cyndi Laird. She and husband/co-owner Chris Caswell created printed replicas of their own heads for their wedding. Prices vary. Call 254-2933 or visit 3dcentralva.com for more information.

Tie one On

Etsy shop The Sprinkled Crown offers hair bows and bow ties for kids. Richmond-based owner/maker Cherie Skrinski uses durable cotton for the bows, which can be clipped in a flower girl’s hair or added to the collar of the ring bearer’s shirt. Plus, in most cases she's able to match the fabric and color worn by your wedding party. $4.75 to $7.75 each. etsy.com/shop/TheSprinkledCrown  

Name That Tune

Commemorate your first dance with a gift that captures the sentiment of “your song.” Ashland-based artisan Alvaro Coronado creates ready-to-be-engraved charms in the shape of records or CDs. Request your special song title, which can be placed across the front or back. “Your Song” charms are available in 1-, 1 ¼- and 1 ½-inch sizes. Starting at $50, choose from sterling silver, yellow or white gold, or brass. 752-7788 or alvarocoronado.com

Hold my Hand

For a personalized piece of art, EverCasting Love LLC owner Sarah Maitland creates stone replicas of your and your significant other’s hands. Use it as a centerpiece during the ceremony and keep it as a lifelong symbol of your union. Castings start at $135. For more information, visit or message EverCasting Love LLC on Facebook.

