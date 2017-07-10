× 1 of 4 Expand A custom-embellished pillow from Huger Memories × 2 of 4 Expand A paper flower arrangement from Paper Rose × 3 of 4 Expand Personalized coasters from New Custom (Photo by Ethan Hickerson) × 4 of 4 Expand A handmade headband from Ethereal Ideal (Photo by Kevin Murphy Photography) Prev Next

Stitching Hearts

Wedding pillows and framed embroidered pieces from Huger Memories are a keepsake that can double as home décor. Sarah Wiley sews the pillows, using a photograph to create a likeness of the couple. She can include other personalized elements, such as the wedding date and fabric from the bride’s dress. The colors and cloth backgrounds are customizable as well. The monogrammed pillows are a popular gift; a 15-by-19-inch pillow averages $235. 804-304-8808 or hugermemories.com.

Forever Flowers

Who doesn’t want a bouquet of flowers that will never wilt? Carrie Walters creates paper-flower masterpieces through her business Paper Rose. Using imported crepe paper from Italy and Germany, she creates realistic flowers for arrangements, centerpieces, bouquets and more. Walters offers premade options, but can also recreate arrangements from photos or produce them from scratch. The flowers average $15 per stem. paperrose.co.

Custom Coasters

An inspired wedding present for the happy couple or a take-home gift for their guests, personalized coasters are on offer through local company New Custom. The solid-marble coasters are customizable and handmade-to-order, featuring monograms, maps and even topographical etchings. They’re $99 for a pack of four. However, if you’re in the market for a more affordable option, cork coasters are available and cost $25 for a pack of four. New Custom Everyday on Etsy or newcustom.com.

Crowning Glory

Go beyond the traditional veil or tiara with a bohemian and vintage-inspired headband from Ethereal Ideal. Virginia Murphy crochets the headbands, adding elements such as beads, flowers and gilded ribbon to give these pieces that “wow” factor for brides ready to head down the aisle in style. Prices range from $7 to $50, and Murphy welcomes custom orders. etherealideal.com.